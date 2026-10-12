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The Dryes to Release MUD ROOM Single

Husband-and-wife duo Derek and Katelyn return with a spiritual anthem after appearing on NBC's The Voice.

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The Dryes to Release MUD ROOM Single

The Dryes, the husband-and-wife country duo, will release their first new song in over a year this Friday, October 16. The single, 'Mud Room,' is a tender anthem imagining heaven with a place to unload life's regrets, mistakes, and unproud moments.

''Mud Room' is about the baggage we all carry in life and the idea of heaven having a mud room to unload all the regrets, mistakes and moments we aren't proud of,' share The Dryes. 'We hope this song meets people where they are in life and allows them to take a breath and know that God loves us in all of our imperfections.'

The single arrives at a pivotal moment for The Dryes, who've caught the attention of USA Today, PEOPLE, American Songwriter and Billboard, and were recognized by Country Living as 'the new hot country duo to watch' following their premiere on Season 22 of NBC's 'The Voice.' With 18.4M+ global streams and 103K+ followers, husband-and-wife duo Derek and Katelyn continue as featured artists in Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony and will debut a new trio show during the grand opening week of Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel in Nashville this fall.

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