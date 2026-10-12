The Dryes to Release MUD ROOM Single

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The Dryes, the husband-and-wife country duo, will release their first new song in over a year this Friday, October 16. The single, 'Mud Room,' is a tender anthem imagining heaven with a place to unload life's regrets, mistakes, and unproud moments.

''Mud Room' is about the baggage we all carry in life and the idea of heaven having a mud room to unload all the regrets, mistakes and moments we aren't proud of,' share The Dryes. 'We hope this song meets people where they are in life and allows them to take a breath and know that God loves us in all of our imperfections.'

The single arrives at a pivotal moment for The Dryes, who've caught the attention of USA Today, PEOPLE, American Songwriter and Billboard, and were recognized by Country Living as 'the new hot country duo to watch' following their premiere on Season 22 of NBC's 'The Voice.' With 18.4M+ global streams and 103K+ followers, husband-and-wife duo Derek and Katelyn continue as featured artists in Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony and will debut a new trio show during the grand opening week of Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel in Nashville this fall.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 11 Hrs 51 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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