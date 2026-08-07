Reba McEntire Releases RING RING Music Video

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Reba McEntire has released the official music video for Ring Ring, the title track from her fourth music capsule of the year. In the video, McEntire plays up her comedic side, finding herself behind bars and relying on charm as her only way out.

Written by Kellie Pickler, Bob DiPiero, and Karyn Rochelle, the Dave Cobb-produced number dials up the drama for a batch of telephone-themed songs across her 50-year career. Delivering a music capsule each month during the milestone celebration, One Night In Tulsa - EP, Hurt Like That - EP, and Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin' - EP are available now, as the thematically curated collections pair a newly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that span five legendary decades. Launching a tailored playlist in tandem with each music capsule, 'The Reinvention Of Reba' Playlist is also available.

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a legendary career that spans music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning accolades from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and People's Choice Awards, in addition to receiving multiple philanthropic and leadership honors like being a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. Inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress with the class of 2026 for Rumor Has It, McEntire has achieved unprecedented success, including 35 career #1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide. Holding the record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists with 60 Top 10s on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, her Top 10 reign extends five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. Celebrating a 50-year milestone in 2026, she's rolling out new music capsules once a month, as each pairs a freshly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that trace the evolution of one of Country music's most enduring and influential voices. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, starred in popular sitcoms Happy's Place (currently renewed for a third season) and Reba (six seasons), and served as a coach and mentor on The Voice (four seasons). McEntire has also proven herself to be a savvy entrepreneur with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin. She has even added restaurateur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. McEntire's book Not That Fancy landed on The New York Times Best Sellers list. For more information, visit www.Reba.com.

Ring Ring - EP joins three previously released capsules, One Night In Tulsa - EP, Hurt Like That - EP, and Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin' - EP, each pairing a newly recorded song with tracks spanning McEntire's five-decade career. A companion playlist, The Reinvention Of Reba, is being updated alongside each new release.

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