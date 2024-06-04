The Drums Reveal Fall Tour Dates

General on-sale begins this Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

By: Jun. 04, 2024
The Drums Reveal Fall Tour Dates
The Drums are heading back on the road following last year’s sold-out headline run and performances at both weekends of Coachella this past April. Now, they announce their fall headline tour kicking off on August 30th including dates in the U.S. and South America.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Jonny (Deluxe) release, the expanded version of The Drums’ sixth studio album, Jonny, originally released last year to wide critical acclaim. Fiercely intimate, Jonny Pierce – the founding auteur behind The Drums – delivers a tenderly written love letter to his younger selves, baring vignettes of soul-searching ruminations, painful confrontations, and epiphanies of self-acceptance. “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle,” said Pierce, “Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.” Listen to Jonny (Deluxe) in full here.

Artist presale and VIP packages for the upcoming tour will be available Wednesday, June 5th at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Bandsintown and local presales on Thursday, June 6th. General on-sale begins this Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete ticketing information can be found here, and all upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

August 30 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Royal Center 
August 31 – Lima, Peru @ La Videna 
September 4 – São Paulo, Brazil @ VIP Station 
September 6 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Complejo Art Media 
September 7 – Santiago, Chile @ Coliseo 
October 31 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey 
November 1 – Austin, TX 
November 3 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace 
November 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater 
November 6 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre 
November 8 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater 
November 9 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club 
November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom 
November 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades 
November 13 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall 
November 15 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre 
November 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues 
November 17 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay 

Photo credit: Peter Dons



