The Drums Reveal Fall Tour Dates

The Drums are heading back on the road following last year’s sold-out headline run and performances at both weekends of Coachella this past April. Now, they announce their fall headline tour kicking off on August 30th including dates in the U.S. and South America.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Jonny (Deluxe) release, the expanded version of The Drums’ sixth studio album, Jonny, originally released last year to wide critical acclaim. Fiercely intimate, Jonny Pierce – the founding auteur behind The Drums – delivers a tenderly written love letter to his younger selves, baring vignettes of soul-searching ruminations, painful confrontations, and epiphanies of self-acceptance. “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle,” said Pierce, “Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.” Listen to Jonny (Deluxe) in full here.
Artist presale and VIP packages for the upcoming tour will be available Wednesday, June 5th at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Bandsintown and local presales on Thursday, June 6th. General on-sale begins this Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete ticketing information can be found here, and all upcoming dates are listed below.
August 30 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Royal Center
August 31 – Lima, Peru @ La Videna
September 4 – São Paulo, Brazil @ VIP Station
September 6 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Complejo Art Media
September 7 – Santiago, Chile @ Coliseo
October 31 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey
November 1 – Austin, TX
November 3 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
November 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
November 6 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
November 8 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
November 9 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club
November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
November 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
November 13 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall
November 15 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
November 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
November 17 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
Photo credit: Peter Dons
