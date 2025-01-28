The Driver Era Release Single From New Album 'Obsession'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerhouse alt-pop duo THE DRIVER ERA, consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, have announced their fourth studio album, Obsession, out everywhere on April 11th with 3 exclusive vinyl variations and a picture disk available for pre-order now HERE. Furthermore, they give listeners another early taste of Obsession with new single “Same Old Story,” out now.

“Same Old Story” is a bouncy, upbeat offering that gives an early glimpse into the earworms that fans can expect from the upcoming album. Driven by a mixture of synths and a bright backing guitar, the track blends 80’s-inspired tones with modern pop production to create a sound that is truly the band’s own.

Obsession, THE DRIVER ERA’s explosive follow up to 2022’s Summer Mixtape, sees the band’s artistry evolving in a dynamic, distinctive direction. Clever, relatable lyricism backed by moody undertones and infectious grooves showcases the band’s pivot into more confessional songwriting and finding their sonic step. Across the album’s 11 tracks, Obsession explores themes of love, longing, and loss through a uniquely captivating sonic profile rife with electric riffs, robust synths, and strong drums to create the most impressive release from THE DRIVER ERA to date.

“The Obsession era began sometime last year when we started to compile a lot of these songs on a note in our phones…We started to collect all these songs and more that we were really loving and named the folder ‘Obsession.’ It was the truth of the situation - we were literally obsessed making these songs and just spent hours and hours with lots of love poured into them,” shares the band. “‘Obsession’ is our entanglement with searching for love and trying to not fall too deep into these bad habits.”

“Same Old Story” follows previously-released singles “Touch,” a fiery, moody offering, as well as “Don't Walk Away,” detailing a whirlwind romance and the catchy “You Keep Me Up At Night,” all featured on the upcoming album. THE DRIVER ERA have cemented their status as a dominant force in the alt-pop genre, with over 400 million global streams, 58 million YouTube views, and 28 million combined social media followers.

The duo recently concluded a run of shows across Australia and New Zealand, and are primed to continue bringing their high-energy performances to stages worldwide this year with their highly anticipated The Driver Era: Obsession Tour. Produced by Live Nation, their massive 40+ city tour in North America launches on March 7 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and will journey through major cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland and more before a final stop in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium on July 18. Tickets can be found HERE.

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

March 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

March 8 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

March 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

March 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

March 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center

March 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

March 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

March 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

March 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

April 5 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pal Norte

April 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias

April 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán

April 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154

May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall

May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

June 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

June 6 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

June 7 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 9 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

June 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

June 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA

June 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

June 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

June 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

June 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

July 9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

July 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

July 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

2024 also marked an impressive touring year for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at Lollapalooza festivals in South America and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. In October, they concluded an expansive European tour, bringing their electrifying performances across the continent.

Photo credit: @gracet0m

