The Driver Era Release Single From New Album 'Obsession'

Listen to the new single from the duo here.
Powerhouse alt-pop duo THE DRIVER ERA, consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, have announced their fourth studio album, Obsession, out everywhere on April 11th with 3 exclusive vinyl variations and a picture disk available for pre-order now HERE. Furthermore, they give listeners another early taste of Obsession with new single “Same Old Story,” out now.
“Same Old Story” is a bouncy, upbeat offering that gives an early glimpse into the earworms that fans can expect from the upcoming album. Driven by a mixture of synths and a bright backing guitar, the track blends 80’s-inspired tones with modern pop production to create a sound that is truly the band’s own.
Obsession, THE DRIVER ERA’s explosive follow up to 2022’s Summer Mixtape, sees the band’s artistry evolving in a dynamic, distinctive direction. Clever, relatable lyricism backed by moody undertones and infectious grooves showcases the band’s pivot into more confessional songwriting and finding their sonic step. Across the album’s 11 tracks, Obsession explores themes of love, longing, and loss through a uniquely captivating sonic profile rife with electric riffs, robust synths, and strong drums to create the most impressive release from THE DRIVER ERA to date.
“The Obsession era began sometime last year when we started to compile a lot of these songs on a note in our phones…We started to collect all these songs and more that we were really loving and named the folder ‘Obsession.’ It was the truth of the situation - we were literally obsessed making these songs and just spent hours and hours with lots of love poured into them,” shares the band. “‘Obsession’ is our entanglement with searching for love and trying to not fall too deep into these bad habits.”
“Same Old Story” follows previously-released singles “Touch,” a fiery, moody offering, as well as “Don't Walk Away,” detailing a whirlwind romance and the catchy “You Keep Me Up At Night,” all featured on the upcoming album. THE DRIVER ERA have cemented their status as a dominant force in the alt-pop genre, with over 400 million global streams, 58 million YouTube views, and 28 million combined social media followers.
The duo recently concluded a run of shows across Australia and New Zealand, and are primed to continue bringing their high-energy performances to stages worldwide this year with their highly anticipated The Driver Era: Obsession Tour. Produced by Live Nation, their massive 40+ city tour in North America launches on March 7 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and will journey through major cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland and more before a final stop in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium on July 18. Tickets can be found HERE.
March 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
March 8 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
March 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
March 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
March 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center
March 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
March 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
March 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
March 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall
April 5 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pal Norte
April 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias
April 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán
April 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154
May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall
May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
June 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
June 6 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 7 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 9 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park
June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
June 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
June 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA
June 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
June 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
June 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
June 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
June 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
July 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
July 9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
July 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
July 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
2024 also marked an impressive touring year for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at Lollapalooza festivals in South America and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. In October, they concluded an expansive European tour, bringing their electrifying performances across the continent.
Photo credit: @gracet0m
