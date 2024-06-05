The Dip Release New Single 'Fill My Cup'

The Dip will release their lush forthcoming album, Love Direction, on July 12, 2024.
Six-piece Rhythm and Blues band The Dip have released a brand new single, "Fill My Cup,” from their forthcoming album, Love Direction. The single dives headfirst into the album’s theme, expressing appreciation for a partner’s love and commitment. The lush pedal steel throughout signifies another marker of the band searching for new sounds on this latest record and creates a floating juxtaposition to Jarred Katz’s rolling snare pattern. Tight-knit horn harmonies answer Tom Eddy’s vocals and firmly identify the band’s style while showcasing heightened intimacy throughout the record.
The Dip’s Brennan Carter, who penned “Fill My Cup,” says, “Count yourself among the lucky if there’s somebody in your life who always seems to know when you are in need of a little refill. This song is about those people. The ones who can just sense when things may be a bit off, and can make you feel full again with seeming ease. We hope the song will remind us all to be that type of person to someone else whenever we can manage.”
In conjunction with this release, The Dip presents a new coffee collab in their merch store. The limited edition Colombia Huila Pitalito whole-bean coffee comes in a vintage-style tin designed by Madalyn Stefanak. Roasted to perfection by our friends Clandestine Coffee in Nashville, the coffee has notes of milk chocolate, stone fruit, almond, and green apple. Fans have the option to add a Dip-branded diner mug.
