The Dip Release New Single 'Fill My Cup'

Six-piece Rhythm and Blues band The Dip have released a brand new single, "Fill My Cup,” from their forthcoming album, Love Direction. The single dives headfirst into the album’s theme, expressing appreciation for a partner’s love and commitment. The lush pedal steel throughout signifies another marker of the band searching for new sounds on this latest record and creates a floating juxtaposition to Jarred Katz’s rolling snare pattern. Tight-knit horn harmonies answer Tom Eddy’s vocals and firmly identify the band’s style while showcasing heightened intimacy throughout the record.

The Dip’s Brennan Carter, who penned “Fill My Cup,” says, “Count yourself among the lucky if there’s somebody in your life who always seems to know when you are in need of a little refill. This song is about those people. The ones who can just sense when things may be a bit off, and can make you feel full again with seeming ease. We hope the song will remind us all to be that type of person to someone else whenever we can manage.”

In conjunction with this release, The Dip presents a new coffee collab in their merch store. The limited edition Colombia Huila Pitalito whole-bean coffee comes in a vintage-style tin designed by Madalyn Stefanak. Roasted to perfection by our friends Clandestine Coffee in Nashville, the coffee has notes of milk chocolate, stone fruit, almond, and green apple. Fans have the option to add a Dip-branded diner mug.

The Dip will release their lush forthcoming album, Love Direction, on July 12, 2024, via Dualtone Records. The album is a dynamic, 11-song collection that showcases the band’s distinctive driving sound alongside moments of introspection and nuance laid bare. The Dip is known for its poignant songwriting, detailed arrangements, and vintage sound. Featuring a three-piece horn section, the group’s music harkens back to earlier soul and funk influences while hinting at the jazz foundations that brought the band’s members together. Along with singer and guitarist Tom Eddy, bassist Mark Hunter and drummer Jarred Katz are equally at home in a tight-pocketed groove as they are spacious free-improvisation. Trumpet player Brennan Carter and saxophonists Evan Smith and Levi Gillis serve as the band’s melodic counterpoint, playing off Eddy’s vocals to create a distinct sonic character that has drawn in millions of listeners to date. Love Direction is the follow-up to 2022’s Sticking With It, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart. The Dip has over 200m career streams and has appeared at festivals such as Bourbon and Beyond, High Water, Bonnaroo, and more.

The Dip Tour Dates: 6/7 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre +

6/9 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +

6/14 - Denver, CO - The WhiskyX at Wings Over The Rockies

8/3 - San Diego, CA - Endless Sunsets Festival

8/7 - Lewes, DE - Rocking The Dock Music Series !

8/8 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360 !

8/9 - Allegheny Summer Concert Series - South Park Township, PA

8/11 - Portland, ME - Guster's On The Ocean

8/13 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

8/14 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

8/15 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place %

8/23 - Victoria, BC - BC Smoke Shop Harbour Blues 'n Roots Festival

9/13-9/15 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Festival

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

10/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

10/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^

10/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether ^

10/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^

10/23 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn *

10/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

10/25 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater *

10/27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

10/29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

11/1 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues #

11/2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

11/3 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

11/6 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall #

11/8 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #

11/9 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #

11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

11/12 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater #

11/13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre #

11/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room #

11/16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

11/17 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox # + supporting The Teskey Brothers

! with support from Oh He Dead

% with support from Brandi and the Alexanders

^ with support from Meernaa

* with support from Parlor Greens

# with support from Jordan Mackampa

