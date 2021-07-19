The Davenports Return With 'I'm Not Gonna Bother You'

The Davenports, aka songwriter Scott Klass, returned Friday with a new single, "I'm Not Gonna Bother You," premiering a video starring actress Rebecca Creskoff (Hung, Claws, Mad Men) making her music video debut, via Under The Radar. The clip features Creskoff, a Victorian mansion, a kitchen timer and several well-dressed monkeys. The filming also marked the first time Klass and Creskoff, old college friends, had seen each other in 25 years.

Watch the video below.

Discussing, Klass noted, "'I'm Not Gonna Bother You' is sung from the perspective of a woman who accepts being walked on by her self-important husband - quietly always taking the back seat. I see it a lot. I must know a lot of self-important men. For the video with Rebecca, I came up with the idea of having her putting way too much attention on a series of mundane tasks, like chopping food into neat piles or organizing the ubiquitous Amazon delivery boxes in stacks."

Scott Klass was just finishing up a short, northeast tour as part of the trio Look Park, opening for Brit-rock legends Squeeze, when the world went into lockdown.

With Look Park - fronted by Fountains of Wayne's Chris Collingwood and featuring Philip Price of Winterpills - on hiatus, Klass did what millions of other musicians did - he started writing and recording from home. While his band The Davenports has always effectively been a solo project, made whole by a rotating cast of some of New York City's best musicians, Klass' new pandemic adventure marked the first time he had ever recorded himself.

Best known for "Five Steps," the theme song to Emmy-nominated A&E program Intervention, now in its 22nd season, Klass has put out four critically-acclaimed records on NYC/LA-based label Mother West, helmed by producer Charles Newman (Magnetic Fields, Bones of J.R. Jones). Popmatters described 2018's Don't Be Mad at Me as, "evoking the inviting bittersweet charm of artists like Weezer, Andrew McMahon, Ben Folds," and the title-cut from the record, "transforms cleverly from a somber progression to a full-bodied slice of pop glory."

Klass has contributed songs to numerous compilations, including most recently, a cover of the Paul Williams/Barbara Streisand classic, "Evergreen," for the tribute record, White Lace and Promises, about which Williams himself exclaimed, "you made it your own - killed it! Many thanks."

"I'm Not Gonna Bother You" is the first in a series of singles from The Davenports, to be rolled out in the coming months.