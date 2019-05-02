The Darling Fire Premieres Brooding New Single on Brooklyn Vegan

Indie rock band The Darling Fire is thrilled to share another song from their forthcoming debut album, Dark Celebration. Fans can check out new single, "The Constant," streaming now on Brooklyn Vegan. Dark Celebration is set to be released onJune 14th via Spartan Records and has recently been featured on Billboard. Pre-orders, which include an instant grat download of lead single "For The Loveless," are available now at spr.tn/darkcelebration.

On "The Constant", lead singer Jolie Lindholm shares: "'The Constant' is about a protector's inability to rescue those he's attempting to save, because they don't want to be saved - an ineffective hero, who's left with no choice but to walk away."

Spartan Records proudly welcomed The Darling Fire to its esteemed and growing roster last year - a veritable mosaic of indie notoriety featuring Jolie Lindholm (The Rocking Horse Winner, Dashboard Confessional) on vocals/guitar, Jeronimo Gomez on guitar (The Rocking Horse Winner, As Friends Rust), Steven Kleisath on drums (Further Seems Forever, Shai Hulud), Gregg Moore on bass (Slap of Reality) and Matthew Short on guitar.

After years of individual success in some of the scene's most beloved bands, The Darling Fire was born of both deep struggle and deeper friendships. "Jeronimo and I had a particularly difficult end of the year in 2017," says Lindholm. "We'd been wanting to write music together for awhile, but life kept getting in the way. The tough time we were having made us realize that life is short and there was no better time. We didn't specifically set out to start a band, per se. It just began to materialize as things started changing, once we started to share what we were working on. It almost took on a life of its own and kept pushing us to move forward, to make this into a real thing."

Looking at the The Darling Fire's impressive roster, the band's debut release, Dark Celebration, is in many ways what you'd anticipate - energetic, powerful, melodic, and heavy; however, it is far more nuanced than you would imagine. The collective sum of the parts and the alluring heart-on-sleeve lyrics produce a more intimate, spacey and bewitching experience - an authenticity that speaks to the true cathartic nature of the project. "The album is really a celebration of dark themes and experiences that have occurred in our lives both personally and distantly," says Short.

Selecting the right producer to bring the Dark Celebration vision to life was of paramount importance. In all the band's discussions, there was one name that seemed appropriate for a project of this magnitude - J. Robbins. Aside from the list of impressive production credits (The Dismemberment Plan, The Promise Ring, Against Me!), Robbins was also a formative member of some of The Darling Fire's favorite bands (Jawbox, Burning Airlines, Government Issue). The result of this collaboration was a powerful coalescence of artistry and vision - the record that five artists spent their entire careers waiting to make. "This band feels like a family," says Lindholm, "We're all facing the challenges of what is to come together, with eyes wide open. Regardless of where we are in our lives, there is always the opportunity to start anew - to find fresh inspiration and kinship."

Without evoking too many cliches, while the darkness can be disorienting, there is a beauty in its temporariness. It requires a great amount of courage to confront the unknown in its purest form, but rarely is regret the outcome of this process.

The Darling Fire will release Dark Celebration on June 14th, 2019 via Spartan Records. To pre-order, please visit: spr.tn/darkcelebration.





