The Crane Wives to Embark on Fall US Tour This November

Following an extended run of shows this spring and summer, including a string of sold-out dates across the UK this month, indie rock band The Crane Wives will bring their live show statewide once again this November.

The handful of new East Coast dates will kick off on November 7, making stops in cities like Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Richmond, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale now and available here.

The Crane Wives have 6 full-length albums under their belts and have performed over 600 shows across the US, sharing stages with acts such as The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Rusted Root, The Dead South, Joseph, and many more.

The band’s sixth full-length studio record, Beyond Beyond Beyond, has received high praise since its release in September 2024, having also accrued over 7 million streams on Spotify. The Crane Wives is made up of Ben Zito (bass) and Dan Rickabus (drums).

Fall US Tour Dates:

Nov 7 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Nov 8 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Nov 9 Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Nov 11 Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca

Nov 12 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Nov 14 Richmond, VA @ The National

Nov 15 Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Nov 16 Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

Nov 19 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Nov 21 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov 22 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Nov 23 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Photo Credit: Hwa-JeenNa