The Crane Wives to Embark on Fall US Tour This November

The handful of new East Coast dates will kick off on November 7, making stops in cities like Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Richmond, and beyond.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
The Crane Wives to Embark on Fall US Tour This November Image
Following an extended run of shows this spring and summer, including a string of sold-out dates across the UK this month, indie rock band The Crane Wives will bring their live show statewide once again this November.

The handful of new East Coast dates will kick off on November 7, making stops in cities like Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Richmond, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale now and available here.

The Crane Wives have 6 full-length albums under their belts and have performed over 600 shows across the US, sharing stages with acts such as The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Rusted Root, The Dead South, Joseph, and many more.

The band’s sixth full-length studio record, Beyond Beyond Beyond, has received high praise since its release in September 2024, having also accrued over 7 million streams on Spotify. The Crane Wives is made up of Ben Zito (bass) and Dan Rickabus (drums).

Fall US Tour Dates:

Nov 7            Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Nov 8            Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Nov 9            Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Nov 11          Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca

Nov 12          Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Nov 14          Richmond, VA @ The National

Nov 15          Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Nov 16          Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

Nov 19         Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Nov 21          Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov 22          Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Nov 23          Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Photo Credit: Hwa-JeenNa


Videos