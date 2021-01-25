The California Roots And Arts Festival Rescheduled To May 2022

The California Roots Music & Arts Festival announced today that they are moving their 2021 event to May 2022, due to the ongoing public health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The premier reggae, roots, and hip hop festival is also expanding to four days, officially kicking off on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The additional day features Dirty Heads headlining alongside Fortunate Youth, Alborosie, and more. The stellar four day lineup includes Cali Roots favorites Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian Marley returning with debut performances from Sean Paul, Ice Cube and Sublime With Rome. Artist lineup and day by day breakdown is listed below with more artists to be announced. Tickets go on sale on January 25, 2021.

Dan Sheehan, Co-Producer states, "The past year has been very challenging, giving many of us more time to reflect on what's important. The Cali Roots community is amazing, supportive, and made clear on how much this festival means to them. That is why we are commited to returning in 2022 for the strongest Cali Roots to date, including an additional day of music." He adds, "To everyone that has stuck by us, bought our merch, or sent positive messages our way, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are dedicated to producing another unforgettable event and are counting the days until we are together again."

All 2021 tickets will be honored for Cali Roots 2022. Ticketholders that have questions or concerns can contact solutions@californiarootspresents.com for more details.

Festival Lineup



Thursday Lineup

Dirty Heads

Fortunate Youth

Alborosie

Tropidelic

DENM

Eli-Mac

RebelutionAtmosphereChronixxPepperJ BoogTrevor HallTarrus RileyThe MovementSatsang

Headliner TBDSean PaulTribal SeedsThe GreenCollie BuddzThe ExpandersIya Terra

Damian MarleyIce CubeSublime With RomeCommon KingsHirieNatirutsMike LoveKeznamdiThrough The Roots