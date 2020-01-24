The Cadillac Three Release New Track 'Dirt Road Nights'

The Cadillac Three have revealed another brand new song, 'Dirt Road Nights'. The track is taken from their upcoming album Country Fuzz, set for release on February 7th.

Listen below!

The band have turned their volume dials down just a bit and strummed their guitars a little softer for this understated slow jam. Reminiscing on old times as they gaze back on hazy, simpler times, The Cadillac Three guide you through a vast starry soundscape, with the windows down and their feet up on the dash as their stripped back country vibes flow through the air. Grab a beer, sit back and let 'Dirt Road Nights' work its magic.

The band has also released 'Hard Out Here For A Country Boy', 'Long After Last Call' and 'Back Home', as well as the recent singles 'Crackin' Cold Ones With The Boys' and 'All The Makin's Of A Saturday Night' - all of which are part of the 16 tracks on the album they collectively produced.

THE CADILLAC THREE C2C TOUR DATES

Following a US tour which started this month, The Cadillac Three are also on the stellar line up for the Country 2 Country tour, performing alongside Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Eric Church and more throughout the UK and Europe in March 2020. The tour stops off in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Amsterdam and Berlin. More information about C2C can be found here

March 6th - Verti Music Hall, Berlin

March 8th - AFAS Live, Amsterdam

March 13th - O2 Arena, London

March 14th - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

March 15th - 3 Arena, Dublin



COUNTRY FUZZ TRACKLIST

Bar Round Here The Jam Hard Out Here For A Country Boy (featuring Chris Jason and Travis Tritt) Slow Rollin' All The Makin's Of A Saturday Night Crackin' Cold Ones With The Boys* Labels Raise Hell Back Home Dirt Road Nights Blue El Camino Jack Daniels' Heart Why Ya Gotta Go Out Like That Heat Whiskey And Smoke Long After Last Call

*Produced by Dann Huff





