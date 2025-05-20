The Bones of J.R. Jones to Embark on West Coast Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bones of J.R. Jones has announced the West Coast leg of his national headline tour in support of his new album Radio Waves, which will be released on June 20. The fall tour will kick off on September 24 Portland, OR and make stops in Seattle, Boulder, San Francisco, Venice and more. Next month, he will kick off the final run of his East Coast tour on June 12 in Philadelphia, PA, before heading to Boston, Burlington, Montreal and more, with support from Nigel Wearne. Tickets for the fall tour go on sale this Thursday, May 22 at 1:00 pm ET. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

“We are bringing the Radio Waves tour out west,” says The Bones of J.R. Jones (a.k.a. Jonathon Linaberry). “This will be my first time running this tour as a three-piece. Looking forward to those grand views and the smell of ponderosa and pinyon pines.”

Last month, The Bones of J.R. Jones released a dreamy live performance video for his latest single “Car Crash” that was captured on a drive through the scenic Catskill mountains in Upstate New York. The song followed the release of the “intoxicating” (Magnet Magazine) lead single “Savages" and the brooding “Shameless,” which Holler described as “Falling somewhere between the widescreen Americana of Roy Orbison and the spare, clean-limbed moody alt-rock of The National.”

Radio Waves was produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas), and marks Linaberry’s first time working with an outside producer. Moody and hypnotic, the 11-song collection is steeped in the sonic landscape of the ’80s and ’90s as it excavates the past with equal parts nostalgia and curiosity. Linaberry reflects, “I found myself missing what it felt like to have an album change your life, to listen to your cassette of Born In The U.S.A. so many times you have to wind the tape back up with a pencil.”

Linaberry set out to tap back into that magic on Radio Waves, writing songs steeped in the sounds and stories of his own coming of age. “These songs live in the night,” he says. “It’s the sound of a kitchen heavy with the leftover heat of an August day and a table crowded with drinks, of arguments and first loves and first heartbreaks, of not living up to your potential, of breaking promises, of being human.”

Tour Dates:

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's +

6/13 – Boston, MA – Brighton +

6/14 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse +

6/15 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground +

6/17 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz +

6/18 – Ottawa, ON – Rainbow Bistro +

6/19 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall +

6/21 – Andes, NY – Andes Hootenanny

9/24 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9/25 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

9/26 – Trout Lake, WA – Trout Lake Hall

9/29 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – State Room

10/2 – Telluride, CO – The Alibi

10/3 – Buena Vista, CO – The Lariat

10/4 – Boulder, CO – Velvet Elk Lounge

10/22 – Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Room

10/23 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

10/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley

10/25 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

10/28 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

10/29 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

10/30 – Venice, CA – The Venice West

10/31 – Venice, CA – The Venice West

11/1 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

+ with Nigel Wearne

Photo Credit: Christian Harder

