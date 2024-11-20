The Black Promoters Collective to Embark on The Millennium Tour 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Black Promoters Collective (BPC), one of the leading Black-owned live entertainment powerhouses, has announced "The Millennium Tour 2025," a 24-city tour launching in spring 2025. The tour promises musical performances that defined a generation with a star-studded lineup that includes Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Nivea, and a special guest appearance by Rick Ross.

Before the excitement of general market sales, we're offering an exclusive opportunity for our most dedicated fans. Local, Venue, and Promoter presales start on Thursday, November 21, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC. This is your chance to secure your tickets before anyone else. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, November 22, at 10 AM local time. Don't miss out on this special opportunity. Fans can access tickets here.

"We're happy to bring "The Millennium Tour 2025" to life, building on the energy and nostalgia our fans love while pushing the boundaries of live entertainment," said Gary Guidry, CEO of The Black Promoters Collective.

This announcement follows the unparalleled success of "The Millennium Tour" brand over the years, which broke box office records and was honored with a Billboard Award for "2022 Rap Tour of the Year." The tour became a cultural phenomenon, uniting fans across generations with its blend of nostalgia and high-energy performances from beloved artists of the 2000s and beyond.

"The Millennium Tour 2025" solidifies BPC's commitment to delivering culturally resonant entertainment that celebrates the best in music and artistry and rekindles memories of an era that shaped modern R&B and Hip-Hop. This is not just a tour, it's a cultural movement.

“The Millennium Tour 2025” lineup brings together some of the most celebrated names in R&B and Hip-Hop, promising a night filled with chart-topping hits and unmatched energy. Fans can expect unforgettable performances from acts whose music, from Hip-Hop to R&B, defined the 2000s and continues to resonate today. "The Millennium Tour 2025" has something for everyone.

"The Millennium Tour 2025" Dates

Friday, March 7 Saturday, March 8 Sunday, March 9 Friday, March 14 Saturday, March 15 Sunday, March 16 Friday, March 21 Saturday, March 22 Sunday, March 23 Friday, March 28 Saturday, March 29 Sunday, March 30 Friday, April 4 Saturday, April 5 Sunday, April 6 Thursday, April 10 Friday, April 11 Saturday, April 12 Sunday, April 13 Friday, April 18 Saturday, April 19 Friday, April 25 Saturday, April 26 Sunday, April 27 Louisville, KY Detroit, MI Cleveland, OH Philadelphia, PA Washington D.C. Baltimore, MD Brooklyn, NY Hampton, VA Greensboro, NC Fort Worth, TX New Orleans, LA Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Birmingham, AL Memphis, TN Charlotte, NC Columbia, SC Tampa, FL Sunrise, FL Chicago, IL Milwaukee, WI Las Vegas, NV Oakland, CA Los Angeles, CA KFC Yum! Center Little Caesars Arena Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse The Liacouras Center EagleBank Arena ~ CFG Bank Arena Barclays Center ~ * Hampton Coliseum ~ * First Horizon Coliseum * Dickies Arena Smoothie King Center * Toyota Center * State Farm Arena Legacy Arena at BJCC FedExForum Spectrum Center Colonial Life Arena Yuengling Center Amerant Bank Arena Wintrust Arena Fiserv Forum MGM Grand Garden Arena Oakland Arena Kia Forum

~ Without Trey Songz

* Without Boosie

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Being featured thrice on the Billboard Power Players List further attests to their exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has made the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation’s top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world’s leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

