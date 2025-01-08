The Altons Share a Dreamy Call-And-Response Declaration of Love in 'Your Light'

Listen to the new single from The Altons.
The Altons will release Heartache in Room 14 on February 14 via Daptone Records and the national ‘Club Heartache’ tour kicks off February 20 in Ventura. The run will cross the country, hitting Seattle, and Portland, two nights at The Belasco Theater in LA, DC, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia, multiple festival performances, and more before ending with two nights in Dallas.
Central to The Altons' sound is the deeply harmonious interplay between the vocals of front-persons Adriana Flores and Bryan Ponce, which imbues their music with an intimate and sincere quality. Heartache in Room 14 is a duet album inspired by the Motown and Stax eras with a cultural lens of a group born and raised in Los Angeles.
Now, The Altons released the gorgeous "Your Light", a dreamy, earnest declaration of love marked by heavenly unison verses and a compelling call-and-response chorus. To accompany the studio version, the band shares a live performance of "Your Light", recorded at at the Penrose Record Room.
"This is the last song we recorded for the album and we only had until the end of the day if it would make the record," says Flores. "We tend to work well under pressure and this song resulted from that. Heartbreak and loss fueled the lyrics and from those experiences, we got a beautiful tune."
Ponce adds, "This is one of my favorite songs because it was the culmination of all the things we had learned while making this album. Like Adriana mentioned, this is the last song we recorded and at the time it felt like we needed one more to really complete it. So after our recording sessions, we would hang back at the studio late at night to work out what would become 'Your Light'."
"Your Light" follows the romantic bolero “Del Cielo te Cuido” which translates to "I'll take care of you from heaven", vulnerable Heartache in Room 14 opener “Waiting”, the soulful "Float," the sensual "Tangled Up In You," and the slow-burn anthem "Over and Over."
Feb 20 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
Feb 21 - San Luis, Obispo CA - Fremont Theater
Feb 22 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933 Event Center
Feb 23 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre
Feb 26 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Feb 27 - Portland, OR - Portland Jazz Festival - Revolution Hall
Feb 28 - Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Brewing
Mar 01 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365
Mar 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
Mar 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
Mar 13 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse
Mar 14 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
Mar 15 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Mar 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Mar 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
Mar 20 - New York, NY - Racket
Mar 21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Mar 22 - Asbury, Park NJ - Wonder Bar
Mar 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Apr 26 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerlFest
Apr 27 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
Apr 30 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater
May 01 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater
May 03 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
May 07 - Austin, TX - Antone's
May 08 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
May 09 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
May 10 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
May 25 - London, UK - Cross the Tracks
May 26 - London, UK - Jazz Cafe
May 31 - Suffolk Coastal, UK - Red Rooster Festival
Jun 14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
Photo Credit: Jessica Magaña
