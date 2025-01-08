The Altons Share a Dreamy Call-And-Response Declaration of Love in 'Your Light'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Altons will release Heartache in Room 14 on February 14 via Daptone Records and the national ‘Club Heartache’ tour kicks off February 20 in Ventura. The run will cross the country, hitting Seattle, and Portland, two nights at The Belasco Theater in LA, DC, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia, multiple festival performances, and more before ending with two nights in Dallas.

Central to The Altons' sound is the deeply harmonious interplay between the vocals of front-persons Adriana Flores and Bryan Ponce, which imbues their music with an intimate and sincere quality. Heartache in Room 14 is a duet album inspired by the Motown and Stax eras with a cultural lens of a group born and raised in Los Angeles.

Now, The Altons released the gorgeous "Your Light", a dreamy, earnest declaration of love marked by heavenly unison verses and a compelling call-and-response chorus. To accompany the studio version, the band shares a live performance of "Your Light", recorded at at the Penrose Record Room.

"This is the last song we recorded for the album and we only had until the end of the day if it would make the record," says Flores. "We tend to work well under pressure and this song resulted from that. Heartbreak and loss fueled the lyrics and from those experiences, we got a beautiful tune."

Ponce adds, "This is one of my favorite songs because it was the culmination of all the things we had learned while making this album. Like Adriana mentioned, this is the last song we recorded and at the time it felt like we needed one more to really complete it. So after our recording sessions, we would hang back at the studio late at night to work out what would become 'Your Light'."

"Your Light" follows the romantic bolero “Del Cielo te Cuido” which translates to "I'll take care of you from heaven", vulnerable Heartache in Room 14 opener “Waiting”, the soulful "Float," the sensual "Tangled Up In You," and the slow-burn anthem "Over and Over."

The Altons Tour Dates

Feb 20 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Feb 21 - San Luis, Obispo CA - Fremont Theater

Feb 22 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933 Event Center

Feb 23 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre

Feb 26 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Feb 27 - Portland, OR - Portland Jazz Festival - Revolution Hall

Feb 28 - Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Brewing

Mar 01 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365

Mar 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Mar 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Mar 13 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

Mar 14 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

Mar 15 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Mar 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

Mar 20 - New York, NY - Racket

Mar 21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Mar 22 - Asbury, Park NJ - Wonder Bar

Mar 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Apr 26 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerlFest

Apr 27 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

Apr 30 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

May 01 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

May 03 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

May 07 - Austin, TX - Antone's

May 08 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

May 09 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

May 10 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

May 25 - London, UK - Cross the Tracks

May 26 - London, UK - Jazz Cafe

May 31 - Suffolk Coastal, UK - Red Rooster Festival

Jun 14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

Photo Credit: Jessica Magaña

