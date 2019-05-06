The Allman Betts Band Announce Release Date For Debut Album

The Allman Betts Band has announced that their debut album Down To The River (BMG) will be released everywhere on June 28. The first single, "All Night" is due out on May 17.

Down To The River was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL and was produced by Grammy Award winning Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley).

Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist) make special appearances on the record.

The Allman Betts Band kicked off their world tour on March 27 at Brooklyn Bowl in NYC then went on to sell out twelve of their first eighteen shows on the first leg of their world tour. The band is estimated to play around 200 shows during their World Tour.

The ABB is excited to announce that they will be joining musical legend, John Fogerty on tour for select dates later this summer in the Northeast including stops in Providence, RI, Portland, ME, Boston, MA and a performance at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. "Anytime you get to play with your heroes it's a dream come true, but John Fogerty, that's pretty special. We are beyond honored to share the stage with him on these upcoming dates," says Betts. "As a longtime fan of CCR, I'm so amped up to do some shows with one of the best voices in rock music." adds Allman.





