The Aces Release New Single 'Girls Make Me Wanna Die'

Indie-pop quartet The Aces are back with a heartbreak banger just in time for the Pride Festival season. Hearkening back to unrequited love of awkward teenage years, 'Girls Make Me Wanna Die' is a queer anthem with a message that's universally relatable.

The song shows the bands evolution, diving further into the pop soundscape while striking balance with their edgy, alternative identities. It's playful, but cool, and bound to get fans moving.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, The Aces collectively shared, "'Girls Make Me Wanna Die' is a nostalgic call back to our adolescence and shared experience of being young, queer, and painfully in love with your best friend. Everyone remembers that feeling. So many 'what if's', so much longing. Every single look and touch meant something. We wanted this song to feel desperate and full of youth, so we stripped it down to how everything started back when we were kids, jamming in the basement. Guitar, drums, bass, and a distorted vocal."

As announced in April, The Aces will be touring hard this summer, joining LA-based band Why Don't We on their North American run and will be popping up at festivals and multiple Pride celebrations across the nation. To keep up with The Aces, new music, and purchase tickets to catch them on tour, visit here.

The Aces are ready to greet you now, again. It's been four years since the quartet released their acclaimed debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, in those four years, the band has supported 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors, and sold out their own US headline tour. Universally relatable and yet deeply personal, in 2020 The Aces returned with the confidence only time and true friendship can bring.

Their album Under My Influence isn't just brimming with honesty, but with trust-trust in themselves, as individuals, as a group, and in their camaraderie with their fans. The Aces are the next "it" girls, but not like "it" girls of the past. They are changing what it means to be an influencer and embodying what the modern woman has become. The Aces have developed the ability to connect with the new generation of music listeners.

Sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals) - all friends since grade school in Provo, Utah - explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability. With their infectious new single 'Girls Make Me Wanna Die', tour supporting Why Don't We, and stops a Pride Festivals across the country, The Aces are primed to make a big splash in Summer 2022.

Listen to the new single here: