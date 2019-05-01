The 80's Cruise Adds Bret Michaels, Loverboy, Grandmaster Flash To Totally Awesome Adventure

The ultimate throwback party is officially even more rad than ever before as The 80s Cruise announces the addition of Bret Michaels, Loverboy and Grandmaster Flash to the 2020 lineup.

The biggest and best 80s lineup on the planet also features The B-52s; Berlin featuring Terri Nunn; Patty Smyth and Scandal; Tony Hadley; Tony Lewis of The Outfield; Dire Straits Legacy featuring Jack Sonni, Alan Clark, Phil Palmer, Marco Caviglia and Primiano DiBiase; Asia featuring John Payne; Lita Ford; Midnight Star; The Motels; Big Country; The Jets; Bow Wow Wow featuring Annabella Lwin; Katrina ex Katrina and The Waves; and the Original MTV VJs Nina Blackwood, Mark Goodman and Alan Hunter. The 80s Cruise sails March 8-15, 2020 from Miami to San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands), Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Labadee (Haiti).

The 80s Cruise will rock with awesome activities, excellent events and tubular theme nights for 7 days and nights. Big hair and big shoulders will rule. Don't miss out on:

More than 50 concerts throughout the week

Unique experiences personally led by 80s superstars including wine tastings, shore excursions

Live interviews with the stars

An all-inclusive experience with cocktails, beer, wine and other beverages (that's right, wine coolers, too)

80s aerobics by the pool

Live performances of iconic game shows with an 80s twist

Cobra Kai karaoke

Prom Night

Big 80s Trivia

Pool Parties

Awesome 80s music videos and movies playing non-stop in every cabin

And much, much more

In 2020, The 80s Cruise takes the party to Royal Caribbean's luxurious Explorer of the Seas, a totally awesome ship perfectly fit for a 24/7 celebration of the greatest decade ever. The ship is a destination of its own, with the blissful Vitality at Sea spa, spectacular dining options, outdoor cinema, FlowRider surf simulator, first-class cabins, spectacular concert venues, and a Royal Promenade that will host costume parties, pub crawls, parades and block parties.

Cabin rates for The 80s Cruise begin at $1,600 per person and include all concerts, activities and events presented on the cruise, gourmet and casual fare meals, port charges, taxes and onboard gratuities. Every guest will receive Royal Caribbean's Deluxe Beverage Package at no charge - including cocktails, beer, wine, bottled water, sodas, and more. Further information can be found at www.the80scruise.com or by calling (844) 384-8080.





