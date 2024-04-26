Video: David Archuleta Releases Music Video for 'Hell Together'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Singer-songwriter David Archuleta has revealed the official music video for his current hit single, “Hell Together.”

“The video (directed by Lily Judge) is a simple concept to portray the emotions of leaving a place you once felt as your purpose and identity but now no longer do. You know you’re supposed to leave but also feel hesitant and scared to leave a place that was what you knew and was your world. The dancing (featuring dancer Oliva Cava who has graced the stage with a plethora of renowned artists, including Anitta, J Balvin, Young Miko, and Marc Anthony) represents the energy of love that propels you forward into the next chapter of your life. It also represents my mom’s love and passion as she herself is a dancer.” says David

“Hell Together” is written by David Archuleta, Ryan Nealon, Sam Derosa (lovelytheband, Kylie Morgan) and Jordan Sherman (Niall Horan, Lauren Spencer Smith) debuted at #5 on the iTunes all-genre chart upon release with various Tik Tok videos going viral including this one of David and his mom HERE and another with multi-platinum violinist & Youtube sensation Lindsey Stirling HERE. “Hell Together” with its massive popularity, has already proven to be one of David’s most riveting and most successful songs to date over his 15 year career.

Metro Weekly says - “Hell Together” is powerful and meaningful – qualities that are not always guaranteed when it comes to pop music. It shows a much more mature side of David Archuleta, who is not the young boy who appeared on everyone’s TV screens so many years ago. He’s a grown man, and one who is using his voice to expel his demons and help others with theirs.

David shares some insight about the evolution of the song - ""Hell Together" is inspired by what my mom said to me after I left my Mormon faith and religion altogether. It was a scary place to leave something that was all I knew and that gave me my purpose to live, but it was something I knew I needed to do as I felt a new sense and purpose for life. A few days after I publicly announced leaving the Mormon church my mom texted me saying she had decided to leave too. I was shocked as she was so devout. I asked what made her feel she needed to leave because she didn’t need to follow my example. She said - “If you go to Hell, we’re all going to Hell with you. We’re a family and we’ll always be there for each other, in good or in bad!” I was really moved by that.”

"Hell Together" has a gospel vibe to it as it references the roots of church that are still very much a part of what has defined me despite the journey I’ve had of leaving my faith. It has an uplifting energy. Most people within the church would think you feel dark and lost leaving your faith, but that was not the case for me. I felt like I found myself! It’s meant to show the joy and how by leaving my religion is how I found a greater light. And, more importantly, how much it meant to still have a support system of family still there for me so I wasn't alone when at first I believed I was going to be alone.""

Just this past week David was invited back on American Idol to perform “Hell Together” marking the first time in a decade that he performed on the show. Watch David’s triumphant performance HERE.

Photo credit: Irvin Rivera