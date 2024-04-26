Nashville Breakout Maggie Antone Debuts New Single 'Johnny Moonshine'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout Nashville star Maggie Antone debuts a new song, “Johnny Moonshine,” out now via her own label Love Big in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

“I’d brought the idea of ‘Johnny Moonshine’ into several co-writes and every time I’d bring it up, they’d be like ‘…eh,’” says Antone. “But Aaron Raitiere and Natalie Hemby looked at each other and said, ‘let’s do it,’ and we wrote that song and it’s one of my favorite songs ever. It’s so fun and cheerful. And I feel like a lot of the stuff before that I had been putting out has been sad. It’s not just about the sad songs. The sad, sad songs are great, but sometimes you need a little pick-me-up.”

Johnny Moonshine” adds to an already exciting year for the vocalist, songwriter and producer who released a string of new singles, including the much-lauded “Suburban Outlaw” and “I Don’t Wanna Hear About It,” the latter of which was co-written and produced by Carrie K (Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse) and features fellow rising artist Brendan Walter. Antone’s steady stream of new music has quickly earned her critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. More from the rising artist is imminent.

Additionally, Antone will join forces with Kat Hasty for their “Lonestars & Lovers Tour” this summer with stops at Lexington’s The Burl, Decatur’s Eddie’s Attic, Charlotte’s Amos’ Southend, Indianapolis’ HI-FI Indy and Newport’s The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary. She is set to perform at Bonnaroo and Bourbon & Beyond festivals later this year, will join The Red Clay Strays for a sold-out show at The Caverns on June 21 and will support 49 Winchester on their fall tour. See below for the complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.maggieantone.com/#shows.

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Antone has been hailed by several as a bold new voice on the rise in alternative country. Her cover of Tyler Childers’ “Lady May” won her instant attention, and Interpretations, a follow up collection of covers including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” John Prine’s “Spanish Pipe Dream” and more, was released in late 2022 to early acclaim.

A songwriter since the age of 16, Antone has made music her full-time job since leaving college in late 2021. She is determined to make music that connects with people and write songs that make audiences feel seen and heard, a quality she deeply admires in the artists that have so inspired her to choose this path.

MAGGIE ANTONE LIVE

June 6—Lexington, KY—The Burl*

June 8—Decatur, GA—Eddie’s Attic*

June 9—Charlotte, NC—Amos’ Southend*

June 11—Indianapolis, IN—HI-FI Indy*

June 12—Newport, KY—The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary*

June 13-16—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns† (SOLD OUT)

September 5—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz‡

September 6—Richmond, VA—The National‡

September 7—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly‡

September 9—Boston, MA—Royale‡

September 10—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom‡

September 11—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom‡

September 19— Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

October 11—Ashland, KY—Foxfire Music & Arts Festival

*co-headline with Kat Hasty

†supporting The Red Clay Strays

‡supporting 49 Winchester

Photo credit: Luke Hutcherson