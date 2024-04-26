Summer Salt Share New Single 'Deja Vu' Ahead of Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trop-pop duo Summer Salt get reminiscent on their breezy new single “Deja Vu.” Ever-prepared for sunny days, the duo’s new track recalls the timeless scenes of summer: sun-bleached views of waterfalls and rainbows. It manifests a better season ahead, one where present and past melt into a single immortal moment of relaxation.

“Deja Vu is about cherishing great memories, and the desire to make more, with the people you love. The lyrics pull from a memorable experience, surrounded by breathtaking nature, with the perfect company. It tells the story of a carefree moment that you want to live over and over again," Summer Salt says.

On July 19 the trop-pop outfit Summer Salt—formed around the duo of singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer, multi-instrumentalist Eugene Chung—will release their fifth LP, Electrolytes, via their new record label AWAL. The album was produced by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, Cherry Glazerr, Cold War Kids), and it will release ahead of the ten-year anniversary of their debut album’s release Driving to Hawaii in the fall.

To support the release of Electrolytes and to support the 10-year anniversary of their debut album Driving To Hawaii, the band will embark on a six-week tour in North America starting September 5 in Houston at the Last Concert Café. See below for complete tour datres.

Electrolytes follows 2023’s Campanita, the band’s breezy, blissful, and intimate monument to love, family, and everything in between. Electrolytes is another bold step forward in Summer Salt’s skyward career arc, marking the band’s first LP created with touring members Winston Triolo and Anthony Barnett. This all began a decade ago, when Chung and Terry moved to Austin to start on this journey, and years of hard work and an increasingly dedicated cult fan community have combined to bring Summer Salt to this moment.

About Electrolytes:

The new record, Electrolytes, is packed with short, to-the-point pop goodness. Crackling with presence and confidence, the 7 tracks sway and stroll through different moods and expressions.

While so much of our time and energy is spent wondering how to achieve happiness and find our perfect place, Electrolytes suggests that maybe we’re already living in it. “Electrolytes is an admiration of our lives, as-is,” say Terry and Chung. “Each song is a theme in our adult lives and how we navigate the realness of it these days, just trying to be our best.”

All of the tracks connect with both the deep-breath feeling of being outdoors, and the eternal importance of partnership, though sharp, contrasting experiences of these things streak through the record. A walk in the woods on “Deja Vu” brings back the wonderment of childhood, and “Bottleneck” weighs the experience of being depended on by a family even as you feel vulnerable yourself. And while “Ribbons” and lead single “Poolside” evoke a real picture of love at home, “Hand in Hand” tugs at the struggle for both the band members and their partners of maintaining that love life from afar.

SUMMER SALT FALL TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

*5 – Last Concert Café – Houston, TX

*6 – Scott Inn – Austin, TX

*7 – The Studio At The Factory – Dallas TX

*8 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

*10 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL

*11 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

*13 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

*14 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

*15 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, TN

*16 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

*17 – Howard Theatre -- Washington, DC

*19 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

*20 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

*21 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

+23 – The Opera House – Toronto, ON

+24 – The Roxy at Mahall’s – Lakewood, OH

+25 – HI-FI Annex – Indianapolis, IN

+26 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

+27 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

+28 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

OCTOBER

%1 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO

%3 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

%5 – The Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

%6 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

%8 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

%9 – The Fillmore – San Fransciso -- CA

%11 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

%12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles – Los Angeles CA

Key to openers:

*Will Paquin and Mini Trees

+ The Symposium and Harmless

% -- The Symposium and Chevy