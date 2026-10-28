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Thao to Release SHOW ME LP and Launch North American Tour

The album marks Thao's first release in six years and will be followed by extensive North American tour dates.

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Thao to Release SHOW ME LP and Launch North American Tour

Thao will release her first album in six years, Show Me, this Friday, October 30 via Kill Rock Stars. The album was self-produced alongside Nate Brenner, also a co-writer, and Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards, and features special guests Tune-Yards, The Linda Lindas, Neko Case and Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas.

Thao shared the final album preview track, 'Take It Easy.' While it is perhaps the most straight-ahead rock song on the record, the thorny subject matter is anything but linear. 'It's written in the voice of a person I used to be married to,' says Nguyen. 'It's me asking for forgiveness — from her and myself.'

The album has been described as a suite of primal, expansive, sexy and wrenchingly tender-hearted songs that act as portals into Thao's kaleidoscopic inner life. 'Sick of the Times,' featuring Tune-Yards and The Linda Lindas, peaked at #35 on the Top 40 Billboard and Mediabase AAA charts for several weeks, and the latest single 'Nguyen Nguyen Lose Lose,' featuring Adrian Quesada, debuted at #1 on the SubModern Single radio charts.

As a multidisciplinary artist, Thao graced the cover of New York Times's T Magazine, guest-hosted the Song Exploder podcast, hosted the PBS show Southern Songs and performed on Fred Armisen's Netflix special, Standup for Drummers. She continues her support for Working Families Power and The Ally Coalition. She is also developing a musical and working on her first book for publisher Graywolf Press.

Thao is set to connect with fans with live dates this fall and an extensive 2027 North American tour. Thao has teamed up with The Ally Coalition to donate a portion of ticket sales to non-profit organizations supporting LGBTQ youth in each city of her 2027 tour.

Tickets for the tour are available at thaothaothao.com.

Tour Dates

2026

11/3: Los Angeles @ Lodge Room

11/8: San Francisco @ The Independent

11/11: Kingston, NY @ Unicorn

11/12: New York City @ Mercury Lounge

11/13: Providence, RI @ Alchemy

11/14: Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

2027

2/23: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

2/24: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

2/25: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

2/26: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

2/27: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/1: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/3: Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

3/4: Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

3/5: Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

3/6: Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

3/7: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/9: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

3/10: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

3/12: Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner

3/13: Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

3/14: Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

4/1: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

4/2: Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

4/3: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

4/5: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

4/7: Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

4/8: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver

4/9: Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/10: Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/11: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha

Thao to Release SHOW ME LP and Launch North American Tour Image

Thao to Release SHOW ME LP and Launch North American Tour Image


Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha
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