THAO to Launch 2027 North American Fall Tour

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Critically acclaimed songwriter and performer THAO will release her first album in six years, Show Me, on October 30 via Kill Rock Stars. A suite of primal, expansive, sexy and wrenchingly tender-hearted songs that act as portals into THAO's kaleidoscopic inner life, the album was self-produced alongside Nate Brenner (also a co-writer) and Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards and features special guests: Tune-Yards, The Linda Lindas, Neko Case and Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas). THAO has announced an extensive 2027 North American tour, making stops in NYC, DC, Boston, Nashville, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta and much more. Public on-sale begins Friday, Sept 25 @ 12pm local via thaothaothao.com.

Show Me documents her personal life as it underwent a reckoning – divorce, the upending of a home – and desire to use her voice for community and positive political change on a national and local level. To this point, she has teamed up with The Ally Coalition to donate a portion of ticket sales for the 2027 tour to non-profit organizations supporting LGBTQ Youth in each city.

'I learned that the point of life is not to emerge unscathed, and that I don't want to operate as I always have — masking fear as indifference,' says THAO. 'This album is a real-time record-keeping of my life evolving into a different relationship with love and desire over the last few years. For example, I came out publicly years ago but I've never really written a song about sex or queer identity. So, that's in there.'

In the shearing spirit, out went her long-time band name — Thao and the Get Down Stay Down. Show Me is a record of that journey.

As a multidisciplinary visionary, THAO graced the cover of New York Times's T Magazine, guest-hosted the famed Song Exploder podcast, hosted the PBS show Southern Songs in 2023 and performed on Fred Armisen's 2018 Netflix special, Standup for Drummers. She is also politically engaged and continues her support for Working Families Power. She is also developing a musical and is working on her first book for renowned publisher Graywolf Press.

Tour Dates

2026

11/3: Los Angeles @ Lodge Room

11/8: San Francisco @ The Independent

11/11: Kingston, NY @ Unicorn

11/12: New York City @ Mercury Lounge

11/13: Providence, RI @ Alchemy

11/14: Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

2027

2/23: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

2/24: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

2/25: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

2/26: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

2/27: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/1: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/3: Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

3/4: Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

3/5: Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

3/6: Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

3/7: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/9: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

3/10: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

3/12: Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner

3/13: Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

3/14: Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

4/1: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

4/2: Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

4/3: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

4/5: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

4/7: Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

4/8: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver

4/9: Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/10: Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/11: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

About The Ally Coalition

Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth. TAC partners with artists and uses their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha



Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha

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