Thao to Launch 2027 North American Tour Starting November

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Thao will release her first album in six years, Show Me, on October 30 via Kill Rock Stars. The album is described as a suite of primal, expansive, sexy and wrenchingly tender-hearted songs that act as portals into Thao's kaleidoscopic inner life. It was self-produced alongside Nate Brenner, also a co-writer, and Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards, and features special guests Tune-Yards, The Linda Lindas and Neko Case.

Thao has also unveiled a new single, 'Nguyen Nguyen Lose Lose,' featuring Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas) on guitar. The song is described as a new sonic flavor never before heard from Thao, showcasing her own hip hop influenced beat making, captivating guitar chops, and MC flow with a poignant and poetic final prognosis of her estrangement with her father. She says, 'This one is another example of assessing what you leave and what you will take forward. I'm trying to get lighter, freer.'

As a multidisciplinary visionary, Thao graced the cover of New York Times's T Magazine, guest-hosted the famed Song Exploder podcast, hosted the PBS show Southern Songs and performed on Fred Armisen's Netflix special, Standup for Drummers. She is also politically engaged and continues her support for Working Families Power. She is also developing a musical and is working on her first book for renowned publisher Graywolf Press. Thao is a stage commanding recording artist and she is thrilled to be connecting with fans directly again with live dates this fall and on an extensive 2027 North American tour.

Thao is teaming up with The Ally Coalition to donate a portion of ticket sales to non-profit organizations supporting LGBTQ youth in each city. The Ally Coalition was founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff and is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ youth. The organization partners with artists and uses their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways.

Tour Dates

11/3: Los Angeles @ Lodge Room

11/8: San Francisco @ The Independent

11/11: Kingston, NY @ Unicorn

11/12: New York City @ Mercury Lounge

11/13: Providence, RI @ Alchemy

11/14: Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

2/23: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

2/24: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

2/25: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

2/26: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

2/27: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/1: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/3: Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

3/4: Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

3/5: Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

3/6: Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

3/7: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/9: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

3/10: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

3/12: Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner

3/13: Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

3/14: Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

4/1: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

4/2: Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

4/3: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

4/5: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

4/7: Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

4/8: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver

4/9: Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/10: Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/11: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tickets are available at thaothaothao.com.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha



Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha

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