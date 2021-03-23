Terry McBride Releases 'Live From The Castle' EP

In his four-decades-long career, Terry McBride has accomplished many things: he's become a revered Nashville-based songwriter, with more than 25 cuts from Brooks & Dunn, as well as tracks recorded by Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and many more; his band, McBride & The Ride, had a string of top 5 singles in the '90s and recently announced that they're reuniting. In the past few years, he's also stepped into the solo spotlight, releasing his latest album, Rebels & Angels, in October, and his current single from the album, "Callin' All Hearts," is #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report this week.

Released Friday, March 19, McBride has also reimagined three acoustic versions of the album's songs on Live From The Castle. Recorded at Nashville's legendary Castle Recording Studios, the EP originally started out as a video shoot in July 2020. McBride brought in friends Trey Keller and Brandon Hood, along with videographer Jason Lee Denton and engineer Drew Bollman, to help with the project.

"Once we got the video portion edited, we liked what we saw and we were pleasantly pleased and somewhat surprised at how good the tracks sounded," McBride says. "It has a raw and understated quality that doesn't always happen with a full band and a certain energy that was surprising for a stripped-down, somewhat unplugged trio. It's not perfect, but each track is a heartfelt and honest performance that I'm proud to share."

Live From The Castle includes acoustic versions of "She Shows Up," "Love Me Some Texas" and McBride's current single, "Callin' All Hearts." Rebels & Angels was produced by Grammy winner Luke Laird, with McBride writing and co-writing 9 of the album's 10 songs, including a title track co-written with Chris Stapleton. The album also features contributions from both Patty Loveless and Delbert McClinton, among others.

After nearly 20 years away from the spotlight, McBride released an EP in 2017 titled Hotels & Highways, inspired by the honky-tonks and dance halls of his youth. Born and raised in Texas, McBride grew up in Lampasas, a small ranching community about seventy miles northwest of Austin. After receiving a guitar for his ninth birthday from his father it wasn't long before he was playing in local bands and spending summers on the road with his dad, the late Dale McBride, who was a recording artist with several Billboard-charted singles in the late '70s. After high school, McBride traveled and toured as part of his father's band before moving to Austin, where he became a sought-after bass player in the local music scene and spent the next few years playing with Lee Roy Parnell, Bill Carter and the Blame, Jimmy Dale Gilmore, Johnny Duncan, Rosie Flores and a two-year stint with Delbert McClinton.

McBride & The Ride recorded four albums for MCA, racking up several top five singles over the next few years, receiving CMA and ACM Nominations for Vocal Group of the Year before eventually disbanding in 1995. McBride then focused most of his attention on songwriting, and through the years since has had songs cut by other artists including Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Easton Corbin, Kenny Rogers, Jim Lauderdale, and many more. McBride has had more than 25 songs recorded by Brooks & Dunn, which led to 13 singles and 12 BMI Million-Air awards.

Watch the video for "Love Me Some Texas" here: