Terri Clark Releases TERRI CLARK: LIVE FROM THE RYMAN

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Country singer Terri Clark has released her 17-song live album, Terri Clark: Live From The Ryman, out now. Allowing listeners to relive her highly-anticipated headline show at the Ryman Auditorium in August 2024, Clark captures the special evening live from the first note to the final encore, including surprise guest appearances from Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. The collection brings the authentic set to life by portraying the evening exactly as it played out, with no re-recordings later added by Clark or her band.

'Although we never intended it to become a live record, that's exactly what happened,' said Clark. 'What you hear is the show just as it went down that night. Piecing together board tracks from my road technicians, it found its way to the live recording that encapsulates one of the greatest experiences I have ever had on stage. We chose passion over perfection, and did our best to keep this truly 'live,' maintaining the authenticity of the energy in the room that night between me, my band, the audience and my special guests Trisha and Ashley.'

Clark's live record showcases a night filled with timeless hits, reimagined medleys, standing ovations, unforgettable duets and crowd reactions at the Mother Church. 'I'm so grateful for all the fans who came for this show, they are a huge part of what makes this what it is,' added Clark. 'A truly joyous and magical exchange of energy that will be hard to ever top or replicate.'

The 'country great' (Nashville Lifestyles) brought out McBryde to perform their duet rendition of the mega hit 'Better Things To Do,' while special guest Yearwood stepped in for 'Poor, Poor Pitiful Me' to close out the show. 'History was revived while time stood still,' The Tennessean noted of the evening as a standing ovation from the crowd praised the energetic 90-minute set.

Last night (10/29), Clark hosted and performed at CCMA's 50 year celebration at the Grand Ole Opry, where she is the only Canadian female member to be inducted. Clark joined Cody Johnson this fall for select dates across the U.S. and Canada and now looks forward to her It's Christmas…Cheers! 12-date run this holiday season.

The singer-songwriter has made history in both her home country of Canada and the U.S., cementing her mark in country music across borders. Clark has been inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Music Hall of Fame and was most recently appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, one of the nation's highest civilian honors.

Tracklist

1. 'A Little Gasoline'

2. 'Emotional Girl'

3. 'I Just Wanna Be Mad'

4. 'No Fear'

5. 'When Boy Meets Girl'

6. 'If I Were You'

7. 'Three Mississippi'

8. 'Every Time I Cry / You Get What You Give'

9. 'Now That I Found You'

10. 'The Highway'

11. 'Gypsy Boots'

12. 'You're Easy On The Eyes'

13. 'I Wanna Do It All / All I Wanna Do / Ants Marching'

14. 'Girls Lie Too'

15. 'Better Things To Do (feat. Ashley McBryde)'

16. 'Rock Medley (The Heart of Rock And Roll / Rock And Roll / Born To Run / Footloose)'

17. 'Poor Poor Pitiful Me (feat. Trisha Yearwood)'

About Terri Clark

From paying her dues at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville to holding the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark continues to build an unforgettable legacy primed for the history books of country music.

The multi-JUNO Award winner boasts over 5 million albums sold, three RIAA Platinum and two RIAA Gold-certified albums, Canadian Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum and Triple Platinum-certified albums, 13 Top 10 singles including six No.1s in Canada and the U.S., 19 CCMA Awards and multiple ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award nominations. In 2018, Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, followed by her 2023 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In December 2025, Clark was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada (C.M.), one of the nation's highest civilian honors.

A commanding live performer, Clark has played to sold-out audiences across Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and sharing stages with George Strait, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley and more. She has played bucket-list venues including Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2024, she headlined the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Out now, Terri Clark: Live From The Ryman preserves the magic of Clark's headlining debut at the legendary venue on August 29, 2024. Captured in its entirety from start to finish, the album showcases her iconic hits alongside special guest performances by Trisha Yearwood and Ashley McBryde.

Photo Credit: Hayley Gjertsen











Photo Credit: Hayley Gjertsen

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 12 Hrs 39 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone