Meg McRee Releases Single TETRIS

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Nashville songwriter and artist Meg McRee has released her new single, 'Tetris,' streaming everywhere now. The new track is a bright, groovy pop song about realizing that the heartbreaks that once felt like endings were actually leading her toward something that was meant for her. Written by McRee with Ben Chapman and Andrew Petroff, the song has her looking back at past relationships, wrong turns, and disappointments with the clarity of hindsight, recognizing that sometimes what doesn't work out is exactly what makes room for what does.

'I wrote Tetris with my 4-week-old baby in my lap, and it felt like the perfect testament to the way that every decision and seemingly wrong turn can put us right where we need to be,' says McRee.

That perspective feels particularly fitting for McRee, whose own path has unfolded through a series of unexpected turns. After graduating from Vanderbilt University in 2018, she began working as a waitress while playing her songs at writer's nights around Nashville. She quickly became a respected member of the city's songwriting community and has since earned cuts with Marcus King, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Ashley Monroe, Evan Honer, Elle King, Brent Cobb, Ben Chapman, and more. Her writing has also appeared on television and in film, including Landman and Netflix's The Waterfront.

As an artist, McRee has toured with Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wade, Ella Langley, Marcus King, Hailey Whitters, Lukas Nelson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb, Red Clay Strays, and others, while appearing at the Grand Ole Opry and major festivals including Stagecoach and Pilgrimage.

'Tetris' arrives as McRee works toward her sophomore album, following her full-length debut Is It Just Me? and live acoustic EP History of Heartbreak. This single marks a pivotal moment in her evolving sound, offering a fresh glimpse of what's next: an artist embracing the messiness of the past while finding something joyful in how it all comes together.

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