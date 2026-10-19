Brooks & Dunn Appear on CBS Mornings After Wrapping NEON MOON TOUR 2026

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Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling duo in country music history, have wrapped their NEON MOON TOUR 2026, but not before inviting CBS Mornings backstage to their closing weekend. CBS' David Begnaud sat down with the duo, who he calls 'some of the best around,' at the Cajundome in his hometown of Lafayette, LA to reflect on Brooks & Dunn's enduring legacy, the 35th anniversary of their influential, culture-defining debut album BRAND NEW MAN and what's next.

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/brooks-dunn-talk-about-their-friendship-career-and-the-neon-moon-tour/

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of BRAND NEW MAN, Brooks & Dunn have announced a surprise show at Nashville staple Losers tomorrow night. The milestone celebration comes ahead of the release of the sentinel album's first-ever vinyl pressing on Friday (10/23), which has entirely sold out.

Crossing the pond for the first time in their career earlier this year, Brooks & Dunn have been taking their iconic catalog of country classics to sold-out arenas and amphitheaters across the country. Putting on a 'heck of a show' (Whiskey Riff) night after night, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn delivered a high-energy celebration of the songs that have defined their three-decade career, sounding 'just as good as when they debuted' (Men's Journal). They most recently announced Australian dates, but within hours of going on sale, second shows in Sydney and Melbourne were added due to demand. Marking their first headline shows in the country in nearly 20 years, the duo will now play back-to-back dates next year at Sydney's Afterpay Arena on March 24 and 25 and Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on March 27 and 28. GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde and rising Queensland artist Mack Geiger will join as special guests. The duo will also headline CMC Rocks QLD as part of the festival's 20th anniversary celebration.

Once artists like Brooks & Dunn hit the Country Music Hall of Fame, folks don't expect much in the way of new ideas. But, thirty-plus years into their career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn long ago dialed in their generation-defining sound and style. The best-selling duo of all time, their yin-and-yang country-rock blend has earned them 20 Number Ones – plenty of material to fill stadium-rocking set lists. And with a GRAMMY-winning, course-of-history shifting catalog written mostly themselves, they could rest easy knowing without doubt they left a permanent mark on the American songbook. But Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have always been the restless type. In recent years, they have embraced collaboration with a new generation of artists through the trailblazing REBOOT and REBOOT II projects inviting a diverse roster of today's biggest artists—including Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Halestorm, Marcus King and Kacey Musgraves—to put their own spin on the duo's most enduring songs.

Reimagining classics such as 'Brand New Man,' 'Neon Moon,' 'Believe' and 'Boot Scootin' Boogie,' the resulting collaborations showcased the lasting influence of Brooks & Dunn's music across generations, genres and decades. Brooks & Dunn has the record of the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas, and criss-cross North America while also expanding into new territory year after year on their sold-out tours. Up next, the most-awarded artists in CMA history are currently nominated CMA's Vocal Duo of the Year and will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, one of country music's highest honors, at the CMA Awards in November.

Photo Credit: Braden Carney







Photo Credit: Braden Carney

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