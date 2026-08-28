Terri Clark to Release LIVE FROM THE RYMAN Album

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Country artist Terri Clark has announced her 17-song live album Terri Clark: Live From The Ryman, arriving Friday, Oct. 30. The collection lets listeners relive Clark's long-awaited debut at the Ryman Auditorium, capturing the special evening live from the first note to the final encore. On Aug. 29, 2024, Clark stepped onto the stage of the Mother Church for a night filled with timeless hits, reimagined medleys, standing ovations and unforgettable surprise guests, including Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood.

'Headlining a show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium has always been a lifelong dream of mine,' shares Clark. 'Although we never intended it to become a live record, that's exactly what happened. What you will hear is exactly how the show went down that night. Piecing together board tracks from my road technicians, it found its way to the live recording that encapsulates one of the greatest experiences I have ever had on stage.

I'm so grateful for all the fans who came for this show, they are a huge part of what makes this what it is. A truly joyous and magical exchange of energy that will be hard to ever top or replicate.'

The new live album will see Clark performing her chart-topping hits like 'You're Easy On The Eyes,' 'I Wanna Do It All,' 'Girls Lie Too' and more to a packed-out crowd singing along to every word. The memorable evening followed the release of Clark's star-studded duets album, Terri Clark: Take Two, which saw her teaming up with today's biggest names, including Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and more, to reimagine her greatest hits from her storied career.

Clark brought out McBryde to perform their duet rendition of the mega hit 'Better Things To Do,' while special guest Yearwood stepped in for 'Poor, Poor Pitiful Me' to close out the show. A standing ovation from the crowd praised the energetic 90-minute set.

Before the release of her live album on Oct. 30, Clark will join Cody Johnson this September for select dates across the U.S. and Canada in addition to headline dates this fall and a special performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 29. Following the show, Clark will host an Opry After Party, a special VIP event for the first 200 fans who purchase Terri Clark: Live From The Ryman in the Opry Shop that evening. Those fans will receive admission for two to an exclusive performance and conversation with Clark directly following the show.

Fans will also have the opportunity to hear Clark speak about the album for the first time on TalkShopLive at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Viewers can watch and shop here.

Clark has made history in both her home country of Canada and the U.S., cementing her mark in country music across borders. Clark was the first Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry and still holds the honor today. She has been inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Music Hall of Fame and was most recently appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, one of the nation's highest civilian honors, recognizing her contributions to music and her role in elevating Canadian culture on the global stage.

Tracklist

1. 'A Little Gasoline'

2. 'Emotional Girl'

3. 'I Just Wanna Be Mad'

4. 'No Fear'

5. 'When Boy Meets Girl'

6. 'If I Were You'

7. 'Three Mississippi'

8. 'Every Time I Cry / You Get What You Give'

9. 'Now That I Found You'

10. 'The Highway'

11. 'Gypsy Boots'

12. 'You're Easy On The Eyes'

13. 'I Wanna Do It All / All I Wanna Do / Ants Marching'

14. 'Girl Lies Too'

15. 'Better Things To Do (feat. Ashley McBryde)'

16. 'Rock Medley (The Heart of Rock And Roll / Rock And Roll / Born To Run / Footloose)'

17. 'Poor, Poor Pitiful Me (feat. Trisha Yearwood)'

About Terri Clark

From paying her dues at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville to holding the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark continues to build an unforgettable legacy primed for the history books of country music.

The multi-JUNO Award winner boasts over 5 million albums sold, three RIAA Platinum and two RIAA Gold-certified albums, Canadian Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum and Triple Platinum-certified albums, 13 Top 10 singles including six No.1s in Canada and the U.S., 19 CCMA Awards and multiple ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award nominations. In 2018, Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, followed by her 2023 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In December 2025, Clark was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada (C.M.), one of the nation's highest civilian honors.

A commanding live performer, Clark has played to sold-out audiences across Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and sharing stages with George Strait, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley and more. She has played bucket-list venues including Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2024, she headlined the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Set for release Oct. 30, Terri Clark: Live From The Ryman preserves the magic of Clark's headlining debut at the legendary venue on August 29, 2024. Captured in its entirety from start to finish, the album showcases her iconic hits alongside special guest performances by Trisha Yearwood and Ashley McBryde.

Photo Credit: Hayley Gjertsen



Photo Credit: Hayley Gjertsen

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