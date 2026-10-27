Temper City to Launch Self Aware Tour March 9–April 16

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Alt-rock trio Temper City will launch their North American headline tour on March 9 in San Francisco at The Independent. The Self Aware Tour will include shows at Los Angeles' Troubadour, Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club and New York's Irving Plaza. The tour wraps on April 16 at Minneapolis' 7th Street Entry. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, October 30 at 10am local time HERE.

Temper City will also perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 16, M3F Festival in Phoenix on March 5, Coca-Cola Sips & Sounds Music Festival in Austin on March 6, and San Diego's CRSSD Festival on March 14.

The Los Angeles-based trio—singer-songwriter Eytan Peled and production duo Aviv Barenholtz and Chen Kordova—is building on the success of 'Self Aware,' which has surpassed 933+ million streams and spent ten weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and nine weeks at No.1 on Mediabase's Alternative chart. Rolling Stone named the song one of the best of 2026 so far.

The group's recent singles 'Reverse Psychology' and 'Sex & Drugs' explore the complications of modern relationships. 'Reverse Psychology' traces the mental gymnastics of complicated love. 'Sex & Drugs' questions whether intense, temporary attraction is genuine feeling or simply a fleeting high.

The group spent five years working behind the scenes, traveling the world and crafting songs for artists across electronic, blues, and rock before forming Temper City. Their debut album is due next year.

North American Tour Dates

Mon, March 9 — San Francisco, CA — The Independent

Thu, March 12 — West Hollywood, CA — Troubadour

Wed, March 17 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

Sat, March 20 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

Tue, March 23 — Tulsa, OK — The Vanguard

Tue, March 30 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East

Wed, March 31 — Atlanta, GA — Terminal West

Fri, April 2 — Charlotte, NC — Neighborhood Theater

Sat, April 3 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club

Wed, April 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

Thu, April 8 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall

Fri, April 9 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Sun, April 11 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD

Mon, April 12 — Toronto, ON — The Mod Club

Thu, April 15 — Chicago, IL — Chop Shop

Fri, April 16 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry

Temper City recently performed at Austin City Limits Festival across both weekends and at Summerfest alongside Muse.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez







Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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