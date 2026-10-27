Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Temper City to Launch Self Aware Tour March 9–April 16
The alt-rock band will perform across major North American venues including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., New York, and Toronto.
Alt-rock trio Temper City will launch their North American headline tour on March 9 in San Francisco at The Independent. The Self Aware Tour will include shows at Los Angeles' Troubadour, Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club and New York's Irving Plaza. The tour wraps on April 16 at Minneapolis' 7th Street Entry. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, October 30 at 10am local time HERE.
Temper City will also perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 16, M3F Festival in Phoenix on March 5, Coca-Cola Sips & Sounds Music Festival in Austin on March 6, and San Diego's CRSSD Festival on March 14.
The Los Angeles-based trio—singer-songwriter Eytan Peled and production duo Aviv Barenholtz and Chen Kordova—is building on the success of 'Self Aware,' which has surpassed 933+ million streams and spent ten weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and nine weeks at No.1 on Mediabase's Alternative chart. Rolling Stone named the song one of the best of 2026 so far.
The group's recent singles 'Reverse Psychology' and 'Sex & Drugs' explore the complications of modern relationships. 'Reverse Psychology' traces the mental gymnastics of complicated love. 'Sex & Drugs' questions whether intense, temporary attraction is genuine feeling or simply a fleeting high.
The group spent five years working behind the scenes, traveling the world and crafting songs for artists across electronic, blues, and rock before forming Temper City. Their debut album is due next year.
North American Tour Dates
Mon, March 9 — San Francisco, CA — The Independent
Thu, March 12 — West Hollywood, CA — Troubadour
Wed, March 17 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court
Sat, March 20 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater
Tue, March 23 — Tulsa, OK — The Vanguard
Tue, March 30 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East
Wed, March 31 — Atlanta, GA — Terminal West
Fri, April 2 — Charlotte, NC — Neighborhood Theater
Sat, April 3 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club
Wed, April 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts
Thu, April 8 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall
Fri, April 9 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza
Sun, April 11 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD
Mon, April 12 — Toronto, ON — The Mod Club
Thu, April 15 — Chicago, IL — Chop Shop
Fri, April 16 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry
Temper City recently performed at Austin City Limits Festival across both weekends and at Summerfest alongside Muse.
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
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