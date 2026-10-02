Photos: Dead Poet Society to Launch U.S. Tour Oct. 23; MONARCH Album Out Now
The Southern California band will join Muse for a European and UK tour before resuming U.S. dates in December.
Dead Poet Society has released its new album, Monarch, via Spinefarm Records. Alongside the full album's release, the band has unveiled a new collection of visualizers to accompany each track that did not previously receive an official music video. Continuing the visual language surrounding Monarch and the previously released videos for 'Cold,' 'Roach' and 'Sinner Systems,' the new visualizers further expand the album artwork and give each song its own visual identity.
The SoCal-based band, who venture out on a co-headlining tour with Honey's Revenge on Oct. 23, will now join Muse from Nov. 12 through Dec. 8, for a trek across the UK and Europe, resuming their U.S. tour on Dec. 11. The band returns to the UK and Europe in 2027. Tickets for all dates are available via Wearedps.com.
Produced by Mutemath frontman Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Pierce The Veil), Monarch has been widely praised, with Revolver saying it is 'tense and knotted with danceable dread,' Kerrang! describing the songs as 'seething,' and Consequence hailing the tracks as a 'glorious success.'
'We wanted to carve out our own piece of territory,' says vocalist and guitarist Jack Underkofler of the band's approach to writing Monarch. 'I just wanted to swing for the fences with this one. All the things I felt made us, I wanted to see how much deeper I could go with them and try to boil down the essence of the feeling that makes Dead Poet Society who we are.'
Monarch is available now on multiple limited-edition vinyl variants, including a version featuring an expanded booklet, as well as CD, and digitally.
Monarch Track Listing
2. Roach
5. Lost
6. Cold
7. Psalm 136
10. Get Hot
11. The Park
Tour Dates
October 23 San Diego, CA House of Blues
October 24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
October 25 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater
October 27 Dallas, TX House of Blues
October 28 Houston, TX House of Blues
October 30 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution
October 31 Tampa, FL Orpheum
November 2 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl
November 3 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Heaven
November 5 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
November 6 Baltimore, MD Soundstage
November 7 Worcester, MA Palladium
November 8 Allentown, PA Archer
November 12 Manchester, UK Co-op Live *
November 13 Manchester, UK Co-op Live *
November 15 London, UK The O2 *
November 16 London, UK The O2 *
November 18 Berlin, DE Uber Arena *
November 20 Milan, IT Unipol Dome *
November 21 Milan, IT Unipol Dome *
November 24 Düsseldorf, DE PSD Bank Dome *
November 25 Düsseldorf, DE PSD Bank Dome *
November 27 Nanterre, FR Plenitude Arena *
November 29 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome *
November 30 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome *
December 3 Montpellier, FR Sud de France Arena *
December 4 Montpellier, FR Sud de France Arena *
December 7 Zürich, CH Hallenstadion *
December 8 Zürich, CH Hallenstadion *
December 11 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
December 13 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
December 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
December 16 Seattle, WA The Showbox
December 17 Portland, OR Roseland Theatr
December 19 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre
December 20 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
January 21 Lisboa, PT LAV – Lisboa Ao Vivo
January 23 Madrid, ES Wagon
January 24 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz 2
January 26 Paris, FR Alhambra
January 28 Bristol, UK Electric Bristol
January 29 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Digital
January 31 Dublin, IE The Academy, Middle Abbey Street
February 2 Glasgow, UK The Garage
February 3 Manchester, UK Academy 2
February 4 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham
February 6 Camden, UK Electric Ballroom
February 9 Antwerp, BE Trix
February 10 Utrecht, NL TivoliVredenburg
February 12 Munich, DE Technikum
February 13 Winterthur, CH Salzhaus
February 14 Milan, IT Legend 54
February 16 Budapest, HU Akvárium Klub
February 18 Vienna, AT Simm City
February 19 Warsaw, PL Proxima
February 21 Prague, CZ MeetFactory
February 23 Berlin, DE Metropol
February 24 Cologne, DE Essigfabrik
February 26 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan
February 28 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset
March 2 Oslo, NO John Dee
March 3 Stockholm, SE Debaser Hornstulls Strand
March 5 Helsinki, FI Tivistämö
*=w/Muse
About Dead Poet Society
Dead Poet Society is Jack Underkofler (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), Jack Collins (guitar, backing vocals, drum programming, keyboards), Dylan Brenner (bass, additional guitars), and Will Goodroad (drums). The Los Angeles-based band have released a pair of albums, 2024's FISSION, and their 2021 debut, -!-. Kerrang! described their music as 'fuzzed-up alt.rock' with 'swaggering confidence,' New Noise awarded FISSION a perfect 5-star score, and Rolling Stone France dubbed it 'explosive.'
Photo Credit: Darren Craig
Photo Credit: Darren Craig
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