Photos: Dead Poet Society to Launch U.S. Tour Oct. 23; MONARCH Album Out Now

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Dead Poet Society has released its new album, Monarch, via Spinefarm Records. Alongside the full album's release, the band has unveiled a new collection of visualizers to accompany each track that did not previously receive an official music video. Continuing the visual language surrounding Monarch and the previously released videos for 'Cold,' 'Roach' and 'Sinner Systems,' the new visualizers further expand the album artwork and give each song its own visual identity.

The SoCal-based band, who venture out on a co-headlining tour with Honey's Revenge on Oct. 23, will now join Muse from Nov. 12 through Dec. 8, for a trek across the UK and Europe, resuming their U.S. tour on Dec. 11. The band returns to the UK and Europe in 2027. Tickets for all dates are available via Wearedps.com.

Produced by Mutemath frontman Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Pierce The Veil), Monarch has been widely praised, with Revolver saying it is 'tense and knotted with danceable dread,' Kerrang! describing the songs as 'seething,' and Consequence hailing the tracks as a 'glorious success.'

'We wanted to carve out our own piece of territory,' says vocalist and guitarist Jack Underkofler of the band's approach to writing Monarch. 'I just wanted to swing for the fences with this one. All the things I felt made us, I wanted to see how much deeper I could go with them and try to boil down the essence of the feeling that makes Dead Poet Society who we are.'

Monarch is available now on multiple limited-edition vinyl variants, including a version featuring an expanded booklet, as well as CD, and digitally.

Monarch Track Listing

1. Hollywood On Fire

2. Roach

3. Die If You Don't

4. Sinner Systems

5. Lost

6. Cold

7. Psalm 136

8. Dead On The Inside

9. Miami For The Weekend

10. Get Hot

11. The Park

12. The Art Of Suffering

Tour Dates

October 23 San Diego, CA House of Blues

October 24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

October 25 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater

October 27 Dallas, TX House of Blues

October 28 Houston, TX House of Blues

October 30 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

October 31 Tampa, FL Orpheum

November 2 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl

November 3 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Heaven

November 5 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

November 6 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

November 7 Worcester, MA Palladium

November 8 Allentown, PA Archer

November 12 Manchester, UK Co-op Live *

November 13 Manchester, UK Co-op Live *

November 15 London, UK The O2 *

November 16 London, UK The O2 *

November 18 Berlin, DE Uber Arena *

November 20 Milan, IT Unipol Dome *

November 21 Milan, IT Unipol Dome *

November 24 Düsseldorf, DE PSD Bank Dome *

November 25 Düsseldorf, DE PSD Bank Dome *

November 27 Nanterre, FR Plenitude Arena *

November 29 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome *

November 30 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome *

December 3 Montpellier, FR Sud de France Arena *

December 4 Montpellier, FR Sud de France Arena *

December 7 Zürich, CH Hallenstadion *

December 8 Zürich, CH Hallenstadion *

December 11 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

December 13 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

December 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

December 16 Seattle, WA The Showbox

December 17 Portland, OR Roseland Theatr

December 19 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

December 20 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

January 21 Lisboa, PT LAV – Lisboa Ao Vivo

January 23 Madrid, ES Wagon

January 24 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz 2

January 26 Paris, FR Alhambra

January 28 Bristol, UK Electric Bristol

January 29 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Digital

January 31 Dublin, IE The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

February 2 Glasgow, UK The Garage

February 3 Manchester, UK Academy 2

February 4 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham

February 6 Camden, UK Electric Ballroom

February 9 Antwerp, BE Trix

February 10 Utrecht, NL TivoliVredenburg

February 12 Munich, DE Technikum

February 13 Winterthur, CH Salzhaus

February 14 Milan, IT Legend 54

February 16 Budapest, HU Akvárium Klub

February 18 Vienna, AT Simm City

February 19 Warsaw, PL Proxima

February 21 Prague, CZ MeetFactory

February 23 Berlin, DE Metropol

February 24 Cologne, DE Essigfabrik

February 26 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan

February 28 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset

March 2 Oslo, NO John Dee

March 3 Stockholm, SE Debaser Hornstulls Strand

March 5 Helsinki, FI Tivistämö

*=w/Muse

About Dead Poet Society

Dead Poet Society is Jack Underkofler (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), Jack Collins (guitar, backing vocals, drum programming, keyboards), Dylan Brenner (bass, additional guitars), and Will Goodroad (drums). The Los Angeles-based band have released a pair of albums, 2024's FISSION, and their 2021 debut, -!-. Kerrang! described their music as 'fuzzed-up alt.rock' with 'swaggering confidence,' New Noise awarded FISSION a perfect 5-star score, and Rolling Stone France dubbed it 'explosive.'

Photo Credit: Darren Craig













Photo Credit: Darren Craig

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