Temper City Drop New Single "Reverse Psychology," Set for ACL Fest

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The alt-rock trio Temper City has released a new single, 'Reverse Psychology,' out via Thirty Knots/Interscope Records.

The trio, featuring singer-songwriter Eytan Peled and global production duo Sync (Aviv Barenholtz and Chen Kordova), are fresh off their breakout hit 'Self Aware' (Thirty Knots). The single spent 7 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay Chart and 5 weeks at #1 on the Mediabase Alternative Chart, amassing over 685M streams. Rolling Stone named the song — which it called 'infectiously moody' with the feel of 'alt-rock gems like the Arctic Monkeys' 'AM' and Cage the Elephant's 'Melophobia'' — one of the best of 2026 so far.

When the Los Angeles-based group sat down to write 'Reverse Psychology' with Jesse Fink and Kevin White, they drew on a topic they often discuss among themselves. 'Music has always been a form of therapy,' the band says. 'We aren't just writing about 'love.' We're writing about the mental gymnastics you go through when things get complicated. We've always been drawn to the messy, unfiltered side of human behavior.'

'Reverse Psychology,' which was produced by Barenholtz, Kordova, Fink, and White, is built on a funky bass line and enveloping synths with an irresistible, soaring chorus, putting a new spin on the nostalgic alt-rock of 'Self Aware.' Temper City's sound emerged naturally, after the trio spent five years working behind the scenes — traveling the world and crafting songs that generated hundreds of millions of streams for acts making waves in electronic, blues and rock music.

'The cool thing is that because we've spent years writing for others, we know exactly how each other thinks,' the group says. 'We developed this creative shorthand without even realizing it, and that's how we stumbled into the Temper City sound without planning it.'

On October 3 and 10, the band will perform at the Austin City Limits Festival and M3F Festival in Phoenix, AZ on March 5th, 2027.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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