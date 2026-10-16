Temper City Releases New Single 'Sex & Drugs'

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The alt-rock band Temper City, composed of singer-songwriter Eytan Peled and global production duo Aviv Barenholtz and Chen Kordova, continue to build momentum with their new single 'Sex & Drugs,' out now via Thirty Knots/Interscope Records.

The band performed their third single, 'Sex & Drugs,' at Austin City Limits Festival for thousands of fans across two weekends, making it one of the most shared moments from their set.

The song, written and produced by Temper City, was a spontaneous late-night creation in the band's living room. It's a 'self-observant snapshot of modern romance,' the band says, 'questioning whether our chase after temporary, intense fast attachments are genuine feelings or just a biological reaction to fleeting highs.' Regarding their style of writing, the band says their music 'is basically us just being honest about the stuff we usually keep in our heads but feel in our hearts.'

The trio have had a breakout year, fueled by their hit 'Self Aware' (Thirty Knots), and now boast more than 30M monthly listeners on Spotify. The song, which has gained over 875M+ streams, spent eight weeks at #1 on both the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart and Mediabase Alternative Chart. Rolling Stone named the song 'one of the best of 2026 so far.'

'Sex & Drugs' is accompanied by a video, which follows a mouse pursuing blocks of cheese until he ultimately gives into his self-destructive tendencies and falls hopelessly in love with a cat. 'We wanted something that matched the song's cynical look at modern relationships and chasing fast thrills,' the band explains.

Temper City spent five years working behind the scenes, traveling the world, and crafting songs that generated hundreds of millions of streams for acts making waves in electronic, blues, and rock music. Their first album is due next year, and they recently announced that they are playing iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 16 and M3F Festival in Phoenix in March.

For more information on Temper City, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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