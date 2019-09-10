Temecula Road To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November

Rising country trio, TEMECULA ROAD took to Instagram last night to share the exciting reaction video of them hearing the news that they will be making their Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, November 1 at the first weekend of the show's annual winter run of Opry At The Ryman in downtown Nashville.

"We grew up listening to almost every artist that has performed on the Opry stage, and to be standing in that circle will be so surreal for us," says the trio's Emma Salute. "Moving to Nashville has been a great experience and opened up so many doors," says Maddie Salute. "We are beyond excited about this special opportunity. We can't wait," adds Dawson Anderson.



Tickets for Temecula Road's Grand Ole Opry debut at The Ryman may be purchased HERE.



Emma, Maddie, and Dawson will take the iconic stage fresh off of an overseas tour stint with Scotty McCreery in late October. Their latest track, "Never Knew I Needed You," is a Rolling Stone "10 Best Country Song To Hear Now." The vibey new song, written by the trio's Dawson Anderson, along with Ben Goldsmith and Lindsay Rimes and produced by Andrew DeRoberts (Devin Dawson, Kip Moore, Eli Young Band, Jillian Jacqueline), is their second new song in six weeks, a follow-up to "Fades" which hit No. 3 on Radio Disney Country's Top 50 Chart.



Called out by The Huffington Post, CMT, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country as one of the top new country artists to watch and named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road (comprised of sisters Emma and Maddie Salute, and longtime friend Dawson Anderson) are known for their trademark harmonies and their covers which have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge. With over 13 million streams and counting, these days it's their original music putting them on the map. Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C's Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival. The band was named one of Radio Disney's NEXT BIG THING artists and were nominated in the "The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion. On the touring side, they have opened for Martina McBride, Josh Turner, Joe Nichols, Easton Corbin, Lee Brice, Sara Evans, and Eli Young Band.

Photo Credit John Shearer





