Tegan and Sara to Release New Album 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'

Twenty years into their career, Tegan and Sara have recorded a new album that is based on the first songs they ever wrote. Hey, I'm Just Like You - their ninth studio album overall and first since 2016's Love You to Death - will be released on September 27 on Sire. Fans can pre-save the album now HERE.

The album was inspired by a find Tegan and Sara made while they were writing their first memoir, High School, which will be published by MCD X FSG (USA) on September 24, three days before the album arrives.

"While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years," recalls Tegan. "They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17...we immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story."

Hey, I'm Just Like You is a return to Tegan and Sara's rock and punk roots, with a punch of pop production. Recorded in Vancouver, Canada in April and May 2019, the album recasts the remarkable innate songwriting talents both possessed as teenagers, and allows these previously unreleased songs to benefit from the studio expertise they have gained in the past two decades - a period that has seen them release eight studio albums, earning seven Gold certifications and one Double Platinum certification in the process. Defiant and melodramatic, the songs capture the exultation and grief of first loves, first losses, ecstatic kiss-offs, and psychedelic tributes to friendship.

"With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song," says Sara.

Hey, I'm Just Like You is a full collaboration between the twin sisters. In some cases, Sara sings songs that Tegan wrote, while on others, Tegan gives voice to Sara's melodies and lyrics. It is also the first Tegan and Sara album created with a team of all women, which included producer Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Broods); Rachael Findlen (engineer); Beatriz Artola (mixing); Emily Lazar (mastering); Annie Kennedy (assistant engineer); Carla Azar (drums) and Catherine Hiltz (bass).

Tegan and Sara agree, "This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults."

Together the memoir and album will tell the origin story of Tegan and Sara for the first time, bringing unprecedented depth and dimension to their formative years. Tegan and Sara will tour extensively behind both. Dates and further details will be announced soon.





