Teddy Swims Returns With New Single 'Bad Dreams'

Chart-topping hitmaker Teddy Swims ushers in a fresh era with his new single “Bad Dreams.” The track builds on the momentum of his global smash hit "Lose Control,” which he performed earlier this week on the MTV VMA Extended Play stage, along with his current charting single “The Door” and a rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay.” He was nominated for four awards at the show, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Alternative, and PUSH Performance of the Year.

2024 has been a whirlwind for Swims, who celebrated the success of his chart-conquering hit “Lose Control” from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). In addition to claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song has amassed over 2.2 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was recently inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.”

On top of that, Swims is currently making his way across the US on his sold-out I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour, including performances at both weekends of Austin City Limits Festival. See all dates below and click HERE for tickets.

Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 — such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, Thomas Rhett, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. He made a statement with I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024.

Now, with “Bad Dreams,” Swims ups the ante with an undeniable anthem that underlines his status as one of music's most exciting new artists.

Teddy Swims Tour Dates:

Sep 13 — West Fargo, ND — Lights Amphitheater

Sep 14 — Hinckley, MN — Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

Sep 17 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sep 18 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Sep 20 — Rockford, IL — Hard Rock Casino Rockford

Sep 21 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sep 23 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! Outdoor Pavilion

Sep 24 — Syracuse, NY — Landmark Theatre

Sep 26 — Albany, NY — Palace Theatre

Sep 28 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall

Sep 29 — Bridgeport, CT — Soundside Music Festival

Oct 2 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

Oct 3 — Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Theatre

Oct 5 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 6 — Fayetteville, AR — JJ’s Live

Oct 8 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theater

Oct 10 — Tampa, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock

Oct 12 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 13 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 15 — Lubbock, TX — The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

Oct 16 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct 18 — Flagstaff, AZ — Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park

Oct 19 — Valley Center, CA — Harrah’s Resort Southern California The Events Center

Oct 21 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

Oct 22 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

Nov 4 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Nov 5 — Basel, Switzerland — Event Halle Basel

Nov 11 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Mar 21-23 — Santiago, Chile — Lollapalooza Chile 2025

Mar 21-23 — San Isidro, Argentina — Lollapalooza Argentina 2025

Mar 27-30 — Bogotà, Colombia — Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025

Mar 28-30 — São Paulo, Brazil — Lollapalooza Brasil 2025

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel

