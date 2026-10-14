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Teddy Lance Releases New Single Dancing on a Parapet

The track, recorded by Eric McNeely, draws lyrical inspiration from Charles Bukowski's creative philosophy.

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Teddy Lance will release a new single, 'Dancing on a Parapet,' on November 6th.

Blending power pop, funk, and a little bit of grunge, Teddy Lance's 'Dancing on a Parapet' is an energetic burst shaped and influenced by classic greats such as David Bowie, The Who, and Elvis Costello. Recorded in 2022 by the acclaimed Eric McNeely, the lyrics draw inspiration from Charles Bukowski and his effortless creativity, as seen in the refrain that exclaims 'Don't try'.

To accompany the new single's debut, Teddy Lance will perform a special release show on November 12th at Whisky-A-Go-Go on the World Famous Sunset Strip.

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