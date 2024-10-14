Taylor Acorn & Charlotte Sands Team Up on 'Final Nail'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off the release of her debut album Survival In Motion, pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn is showing no signs of slowing down. She has released her new single “Final Nail”, a driving collaboration featuring fellow Nashville based artist Charlotte Sands.

“I knew the day that we wrote ‘Final Nail’ that I wanted it to be a sick female power duet and Charlotte Sands instantly came to mind,” Taylor shares. “I’m such a fan of hers and have been wanting to collaborate with her for years now, so to finally have her voice on it is *chef’s kiss*. I’m really proud of this song and I think, well I hope, this one might be a favorite for a lot of listeners!”

Adds Charlotte: “I feel so lucky to be a part of this song alongside Taylor. Being able to collaborate with another female independent artist is a dream come true and I feel so grateful that she wanted me to be a part of it. She works so extremely hard and is undeniably talented and deserves every ounce of praise and recognition that she’s receiving!”

Taylor Acorn recently released her highly anticipated debut album Survival in Motion. The record - an empowering collection featuring singles “Nervous System”, “Survival in Motion”, “High Horse” and “Greener” - has garnered support from Spotify’s The New Alt, New Noise, The Locker, Pop Rock, Rock Out, Pop Punk’s Not Dead, The Scene, Women of Rock, Fierce Femmes, and more, along with Apple Music’s Excited, The New Rock, New in Alternative, New in Punk, New in Rock, and more.

Fans can purchase Survival In Motion, including vinyl, cassettes, and brand new merch here, or stream the album in full here.

Earlier this year, Taylor wrapped up her sold-out Good Enough Tour, a 24-date US & AUS headline run featuring US support from World’s First Cinema. She followed up the tour with a trip to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival and a headline date at the O2 Academy in London, as well as stops at Let’s Go! Music Festival, Four Chord Music Festival, and her Lollapalooza debut.

Taylor is currently on the road with Dashboard Confessional and Boys Like Girls for a full US run, in addition to a number of headline shows. Fans can look forward to upcoming performances in Seattle, Denver, Anaheim, Phoenix, Houston, and more. Tickets for all remaining shows are on sale now and available at https://www.tayloracorn.com/.

About Taylor Acorn

Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

With her infectiously relatable releases of “Psycho”, “Certified Depressant”, and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

Taylor released her EP Certified Depressant last year, earning critical acclaim from Grammy.com, The Noise / Ones To Watch, idobi Radio, RiotFest.org, Sweety High, and more.

Survival in Motion, the debut full-length from Taylor Acorn, is out now. The record has garnered support from The Noise, Rock Sound, Kerrang, Alternative Press, idobi Radio, and more. Fans can purchase the album at HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR @ MeMenamins Grand Lodge

Oct 12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

Oct 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s #

Oct 21 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues #

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

# - Headline Date

Photo credit: Doltyn Snedden

Comments