Tarja To Release 'Dark Christmas' Album & Shares 'Frosty The Snowman'

The album is the sequel of her 2017 album From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas).

By: Oct. 31, 2023

This year, Tarja is bringing the festive season early with the release of Dark Christmas, the sequel of her 2017 album From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas).

Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra and the playfulness of a children's choir, the Finnish solo artist once again perfectly blends her classically-trained voice with darker gothic influences for a masterful cinematic eerie soundtrack to the world's most beloved Christmas tunes.

With enchanting and captivating renditions of well-known Christmas carols, such as Wham!'s "Last Christmas," Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime," classics such as "Jingle Bells," "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red- Nosed Reindeer," as well as Tarja's brand new original song "Dark Christmas," it's the perfect album for those who want to embrace the holiday spirit while exploring a more mysterious side of the season.

"It was fascinating to dive into this new world," says the singer. "You will appreciate these Christmas songs with our spooky arrangements truly sound in a way they never did before. It was my pleasure to team up once again with Jim Dooley and Tim Palmer. I hope you will dig in our take of a Dark Christmas spirit." 

The release is accompanied by 12 music videos — a video for each album song, as well as a full-length music feature film made available with DOLBY ATMOS immersive audio mix on all supporting platforms.

Today also marks the release of the first single "Frosty The Snowman" and the corresponding music video. Tarja transformed the usually joyful "Frosty the Snowman" into a hauntingly beautiful winter ballad. The song is a captivating fusion of holiday cheer and Gothic elegance, taking the listener on a journey through a winter's night filled with both magic and mystery...

Dark Christmas will be released on 1CD Digipak, 2LP (Gatefold, 180g, black), Ltd. Christmas Green Splatter 2LP (Gatefold, 180g), and on Digital.



