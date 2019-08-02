Tanya Tucker Debuts THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME

"The House That Built Me," the newest song from Tanya Tucker's upcoming album While I'm Livin', debuts today. Made famous by Miranda Lambert, the song is one of the well-chosen covers on the release. In Tucker's version, the lyrics have been adapted to reflect the journey of a mother revisiting the home where she raised her family in order to find herself again.

While I'm Livin', "one of the most hotly anticipated albums of the year" (Rolling Stone), is produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings and comes out August 23 via Fantasy Records, preorder here. In celebration of the release,Tucker will play special, select shows this fall. The intimate performances will be held August 22 at Exit/In in Nashville-with a second appearance added on the 23rd at the Grand Ole Opry, September 17 at The Bowery Ballroom (presented by SiriusXM) in New York and October 16 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Purchase tickets (including VIP packages) here.

Listen here:

Tucker is enjoying a career renaissance with While I'm Livin', her first album of all new material in 17 years-as well as the recent announcement that she will receive a star on the The Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

While I'm Livin' is largely comprised of songs written by Carlile and the twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth. "It's a musical biography of sorts," explains Carlile, "about Tanya's real life and the places she's seen, and it's narrated by the greatest country and western singer this side of Johnny Cash."

Watch/share the video for the album's debut song "The Wheels of Laredo," directed by Myriam Santos here, and the video for "Hard Luck," the album's first official single here. The video was directed by noted photographer Chris Phelps (Willie Nelson, Sam Outlaw).

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning Tucker has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the #1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tucker's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs, three CMT awards and 10 GRAMMY nominations.

TANYA TUCKER LIVE

August 22 Nashville, TN Exit/In August 23 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry September 17 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom, presented by SiriusXM October 16 Los Angeles, CA The Troubadour

WHILE I'M LIVIN' TRACKLIST:

1. Mustang Ridge (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

2. The Wheels Of Laredo (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

3. I Don't Owe You Anything (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

4. The Day My Heart Goes Still (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

5. High Ridin' Heroes (written by David Lynn Jones)

6. The House That Built Me (written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin)

7. Hard Luck (written by John C. "Pete" Bailey, David Lee Mitchell, Raymond L. Turner and Jerry Ontiberoz)

8. Rich (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

9. Seminole Wind Calling (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

10. Bring My Flowers Now (written by Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

photo credit: Danny Clinch





