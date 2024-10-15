Tank and the Bangas Confirm North American Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed band Tank and the Bangas will embark on a headline tour across North America next year, kicking off January 14 in Kansas City, MO, including stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and more. Tickets and additional info HERE.

The band is also set to support Trombone Shorty for a twelve-show run starting March 6 in Burlington, VT, including a performance at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. See below for a complete list of dates.

Additionally, Tank and the Bangas will hold a four-night residency at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York, taking place November 7-10. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.

Last week, Tank and the Bangas released a deluxe version of their three-part spoken word project, The Heart, The Mind, The Soul, on Verve Forecast. The collection is getting a physical release which will feature a new bonus track, “Is It Me You’re Calling.” Listen/share the complete project HERE and watch/share a video for the new track HERE.

The physical offering includes an Indie Retail Sea Blue exclusive, as well as a D2C Neon Violet exclusive with a signed litho. More info/purchase HERE.

Each chapter of The Heart, The Mind, The Soul finds Tank working with a different producer—The Soul pairs her with acclaimed producer and jazz musician Robert Glasper, as well as Austin Brown and Brian London. The Heart findsTank collaborating with James Poyser, and The Mind with Iman Omari.

“I want for poetry to get that much more respect and for even more young people to get into the expression of poetry,” Tank expresses. “I want it to be seen as even more cool again. Poetry has always been my first love because it loved me back, it loved me before music even. now I get to share more of that part of myself with the world, in hopes that you love it to. Everything in this world has its place, the HEART deals with matters of my heart, my relationships with men and the one with myself. The MIND lends itself to the things I think about living as a woman in this world, and the relationships I’ve gone back and forth in my mind about. And the SOUL is a form of subconscious and conscious free flowing poems about myself and the city that raised me.”

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. Bringing their blend of poetry, R&B, gospel, and pop to a worldwide stage, Tank and the Bangas have been praised as one of the “best live bands in America” by NPR Music. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise earning the band a Best New Artist nomination at that years Grammy’s. Their latest third studio album, Red Balloon received a nomination for “Best Progressive R&B Album” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Throughout their career, the group has performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Austin City Limits,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Today Show.” They have consistently sold-out venues both stateside and abroad, with festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and the Bangas are Tarriona “Tank” Ball (lead), Norman Spencer II (Multi-

Instrumentalist) with new accompanying members, CJ Knowles Jr (Drummer), Matthew MSkillz (Bass), Rob Kellner(Keys) and Etienne Stoufflet (Saxophone).

TOUR DATES—TANK AND THE BANGAS

October 20—New Orleans, LA—NOLA Funk Fest 2024

November 7—New York, NY—Blue Note

November 8—New York, NY—Blue Note

November 9—New York, NY—Blue Note

November 10—New York, NY—Blue Note

January 14—Kansas City, MO—recordBar

January 15—Omaha, NE—Waiting Room

January 17—Denver, CO—Bluebird

January 18—Salt Lake City—CommonWeath

January 19—Boise, ID—Shrine Ballroom

January 21—Seattle, WA—Neumos

January 22—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

January 24—San Francisco, CA—Independent

January 25—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey

January 26—San Diego, CA—Music Box

March 6—Burlington, VT—The Flynn*

March 7—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

March 8—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

March 11—Van Wert, OH—Niswonger Performing Arts Center*

March 12—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall*

March 14—Nashville, IN—Brown County Music Center*

March 15—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

March 16—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall*

March 18—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom*

March 20—Austin, TX—ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

March 21—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theater*

March 22—Houston, TX—House of Blues*

*w/ Trombone Shorty

Photo credit: Jeremy Tauriac

Comments