Tame Impala Sets 2025 'Deadbeat' US Tour Dates in Support of New Album

Following the announcement of his new album Deadbeat, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has announced the “Deadbeat” U.S. tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off on Halloween with a 2-night stand at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and conclude with a show in Oakland, CA on November 14.

The run also hits Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on November 11 and 12. Pre-sale sign-ups are available here. All tickets will be on sale to the general public on September 12 at 12PM local time.

Deadbeat is out everywhere on October 17th and available for pre-order now HERE. Fans can purchase two web-store exclusive vinyl color-variants available here, an Urban Outfitters exclusive color vinyl, and an Indie Record Store exclusive color vinyl. Limited amount of numbered cassettes to be exclusively sold at Brooklyn Vegan and Alternative Press.

Conceived in various locations over the last few years, Deadbeat was largely galvanized between Parker’s hometown of Fremantle and his studio, Wave House in Injidup, Western Australia in the first half of 2025.

Earlier this week, Parker teased the LP with “Loser” and its accompanying video, directed by Kristofski and which stars Joe Keery. It is available to watch. He has also shared Deadbeat’s “End of Summer,” a sprawling 7-minute epic, as well as a short-form visual narrative directed by multi-disciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

10/31 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

11/1 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

11/3 - United Center - Chicago, IL

11/6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

11/9 - Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

11/11 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

11/12 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

11/14 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

About Tame Impala (Kevin Parker)

A singular artist renowned for carving out a distinct sound all of his own, Kevin Parker crafts transcendent genre-bending sonic landscapes, playing every instrument and acting as writer, producer, mixer and engineer on his projects. He has been nominated for four GRAMMY awards with one win for his collaboration with Justice on 2024’s “Neverender.” In his home country of Australia, he’s racked up 13 ARIA Awards and 27 Nominations. He’s won the BRIT Award for Best International Band and scored nominations for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. Tame Impala has had numerous US Alternative Radio Top 10 songs including two #1’s for “Lost In Yesterday” and “Is It True.” Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know The Better” is part of the Billionaires Club with over 2 billion streams and the project has racked up numerous gold and platinum certifications globally.

Tame Impala has headlined festivals and arenas around the world and released four full-length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and his most recent album The Slow Rush. The Slow Rush landed at #1 in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK, with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Gorillaz, Thundercat, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Rhianna, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and many more.