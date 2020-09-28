Tallbird Share Debut Album 'Lost Pet Poster Template' Out Now

On Friday, Brooklyn-based, indie pop outfit Tallbird released their debut album, Lost Pet Poster Template, out now on all streaming platforms.

On Friday, Brooklyn-based, indie pop outfit Tallbird released their debut album, Lost Pet Poster Template, out now on all streaming platforms. On Thursday evening, Radio Free Brooklyn's Bands Do BK radio show premiered a few unreleased album tracks live on air, with intros from the band, including anecdotes about the tracks. The episode will be out later this week on both Radio Free Brooklyn and Bands Do BK. Stream Lost Pet Poster Template on all streaming platforms and purchase it digitally via Bandcamp.

The songs on Lost Pet Poster Template were inspired by the album title - a lost pet is extremely sad, but there's something darkly funny about the idea of picking out the right template for the situation. There's sadness throughout this album, but it's filtered through lyrics that focus on specific details and Erica Marchetta-Wood's bright vocal performances, and the end result is playful and upbeat.

All songs were produced by Danny Sullivan, "Battery" was mixed by Ryan Melone, "Summer Dogs" was mixed by Sam Lee (mem Magic Man), all others mixed by Dan Konopka (mem OK Go). The album was mastered by Dave McNair.

If Brooklyn-based indie pop duo Tallbird could shape their sound into something to hold, listeners would be thumbing through an immersive scrapbook. Eclectic but true to form, their songs are colorful collages of chopped-up samples, floating vocals, and choice instrumentation. The pair's influence is equally attributable to bright indie rock (early REM, The Cure, and Alvvays) and sample-based hip-hop (Madlib, RZA, DJ Shadow). The result is fun, upbeat music filled with surprising sounds that evade clear identification.

Tallbird formed at a crossroads of two artists who felt confined to a single instrument and felt they could do more. Erica Marchetta-Wood (vocals) and Danny Sullivan (production) wrote and recorded their debut EP Sunburn in a period of professional instability, finding footing only through their mutual artistic collaboration. Their debut full-length Lost Pet Poster Template will be released September 25th.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You