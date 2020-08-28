TY DOLLA $IGN Releases 'Expensive' Featuring Nicki Minaj

'Expensive’ is all about showing your girl that she deserves only the finest things in life.

"'Expensive' is all about showing your girl that she deserves only the finest things in life. I wanted to put a female on the song and Nicki was the only voice I could hear on it. So when I sent her the record and she sent her verse right back, I knew we had a hit on our hands. Love to the Queen for blessing this song with another iconic verse!"

Listen to the new single below.

Hailed as "one of the richest R&B talents of the last decade" by The New York Times , Ty Dolla $ign is a multiple GRAMMY-nominated musical powerhouse who has single-handedly shaped the music industry with his undeniable classic songs ("Paranoid," "Or Nah," "Blasé",) chart-topping collaborations ("Psycho" with Post Malone, "Work From Home" with Fifth Harmony) and genre-defying songwriting and production contributions (JAY-Z & Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Drake, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Khalid, Wiz Khalifa and more.)

With over 5 billion streams, 10 million singles sold and a career-to-date total of nearly 50 RIAA platinum and gold certifications, the Los Angeles native's solo discography features the critically acclaimed albums Free TC (2015) and Beach House 3 (2017) and timeless mixtapes Beach House, Beach House 2, Sign Language, Airplane Mode and Campaign.

