TY DOLLA $IGN Releases 'Expensive' Featuring Nicki Minaj
"'Expensive' is all about showing your girl that she deserves only the finest things in life. I wanted to put a female on the song and Nicki was the only voice I could hear on it. So when I sent her the record and she sent her verse right back, I knew we had a hit on our hands. Love to the Queen for blessing this song with another iconic verse!"
Hailed as "one of the richest R&B talents of the last decade" by The New York Times, Ty Dolla $ign is a multiple GRAMMY-nominated musical powerhouse who has single-handedly shaped the music industry with his undeniable classic songs ("Paranoid," "Or Nah," "Blasé",) chart-topping collaborations ("Psycho" with Post Malone, "Work From Home" with Fifth Harmony) and genre-defying songwriting and production contributions (JAY-Z & Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Drake, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Khalid, Wiz Khalifa and more.)
With over 5 billion streams, 10 million singles sold and a career-to-date total of nearly 50 RIAA platinum and gold certifications, the Los Angeles native's solo discography features the critically acclaimed albums Free TC (2015) and Beach House 3 (2017) and timeless mixtapes Beach House, Beach House 2, Sign Language, Airplane Mode and Campaign.