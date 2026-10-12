TWISTED SISTER featuring Sebastian Bach to Play Hard Rock Live

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Twisted Sister featuring Sebastian Bach on lead vocals is coming to Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on Sunday, October 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Twisted Sister returns for select Fall 2026 dates featuring Sebastian Bach (the original voice of Skid Row) on lead vocals, performing with founding members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda.

Twisted Sister has performed more than 9,000 shows worldwide, including 125 headline festival dates in more than 40 countries. They have sold over 35 million albums and have 31 Silver, Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum album sales certifications across 8 countries. They are widely regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal bands to ever play, with a lasting influence on glam metal and rock culture. Their mega hit anthems 'We're Not Gonna Take It' and 'I Wanna Rock' remain iconic staples of global rock history. Twisted Sister was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006 (alongside Billy Joel, Joan Jett, Run DMC and more) and the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame in 2023.

About Twisted Sister

In 1984, after nearly a decade of dominating and setting attendance records throughout the Tri-State area club scene (including being the only artist without a record deal to twice sell out NYC's historic Palladium Theater), Twisted Sister rose to international stardom. Known for their anthemic songs, outrageous costumes, and theatrical performances, the band became one of the most recognizable forces of 1980s heavy metal, cementing their place as superstars and icons of rock and roll rebellion.

Event Details

Tickets for Twisted Sister featuring Sebastian Bach on Lead Vocals are on sale now. Tickets start at $72.20. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1800 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop, and also features a retail shop. For more information, visit Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

About Hard Rock Live

The Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 07 Hrs 06 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me