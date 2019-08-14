TWIN XL To Support The Maine on Entire Fall Tour

Rising alt-pop trio TWIN XL announces today that they will be joining The Maine on the entirety of their 'The Mirror' Tour hitting 27 major markets nationwide this fall. The tour kicks off on October 21 in San Antonio, TX and wraps on November 30 in Phoenix, AZ and includes stops in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Portland. Tickets are available now for purchase on the band's official website HERE. To kick off today's announcement, TWIN XL has launched a contest for fans to win tickets to see them perform with The Maine this fall. CLICK HERE to enter.



During these shows, TWIN XL will perform songs off their 7-song debut EP How To Talk To Strangers, out now via RED MUSIC/Position Records, which includes the catchy and critically-acclaimed lead single "Good." "Good" has seen success on Alternative Radio reaching a new peak of #24 on this week's Mediabase Alternative Airplay chart. The track is currently #27 on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and featured on Apple Music's Alternative Radio Station and Spotify's The New Alt (850K followers) and It's ALT Good! (358K followers) playlists.

In under a year, the hypnotic hybrid of alt-pop band TWIN XL has generated 2 million-plus streams for the Los Angeles-based trio comprised of Cameron Walker-Wright [vocals] and brothers Stephen [bass] and John Gomez [guitar]. Not to mention, the band has toured alongside the likes of lovelytheband, The Maine, The Mowgli's, Jukebox The Ghost, and I Don't Know How But They Found Me and scored high-profile syncs on FOX's The Resident, Hulu's Light As A Feather, and MTV's Ex On The Beach, to name a few.

UPCOMING TWIN XL TOUR DATES



08/20 - Long Beach, CA @ Fingerprints Music

09/13 - Mount Pocono, PA @ Summerstage at Mount Airy

09/21 - Sacramento, CA @ City Of Trees

09/27 - El Dorado, AR @ Murphy Arts District^

09/28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre^

09/29 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note^

10/21 - San Antonia, TX @ Paper Tiger*

10/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas*

10/25 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum Tampa*

10/26 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando*

10/27 - For Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room*

10/29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

10/20 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate*

11/01 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

11/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

11/03 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

11/05 - Boston, MA @ Royale*

11/06 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

11/08 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom*

11/09 - Toronto, Canada @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

11/12 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland*

11/13 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom*

11/15 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago*

11/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*

11/17 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's*

11/19 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall*

11/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

11/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

11/23 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

11/26 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall*

11/27 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim*

11/29 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

11/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*



*TWIN XL supports The Maine on 'The Mirror' Tour

^TWIN XL supports lovelytheband

Photo Credit: KayKay Blaisdell





Related Articles View More Music Stories