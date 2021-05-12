TROJAN RECORDS Announce 50th Anniversary Reissue 'The Trojan Story'

Legendary label Trojan Records have today announced the reissue of one of the most significant collections in their immense catalogue: The Trojan Story. Released in 1971, The Trojan Story was the first anthology of Jamaican music, dramatically changing its perception among the general British public outside of the country's Afro-Caribbean population. Now 50 years after its original release, the iconic album is being reissued as a 3xLP bookpack, triple CD and digital album, out on June 18, 2021. Fans who pre-order the digital album now will receive immediate access to the track 'Give Me All Your Love' by The Continentals.



Prior to its release in 1971, there had never been an attempt to present a comprehensive anthology of the island's musical development, with vintage ska, rock steady and reggae widely regarded as obsolete and of precious little merit. The treble disc set, which became an instant best-seller, had been the brainchild of Trojan's label manager Rob Bell who, assisted by Trojan stalwarts Dandy Livingstone, Webster Shrowder and Joe Sinclair, produced arguably the most significant Jamaican music retrospectives of all time.



Half a century later, this hugely influential album has been revisited by Bell, along with reggae musician Rusty Zinn, who have succeeded in improving what was already an almost perfect collection. Presented in the original eye-catching artwork, the set is further enhanced by a highly illustrated 50-page booklet (LP format) in which Bell and Zinn relate the stories behind the release and the 50 tracks featured on the compilation. Featuring songs from the likes of The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, Alton Ellis, Duke Reid, Desmond Dekker, The Ethiopians, Lee 'Scratch' Perry and many more, the collection is the ultimate guide to the label's early years and an insight into these foundational years of Jamaican music.



From its inception in 1968, Trojan Records changed the British musical and cultural landscape, bringing a new sound and ethos to the world. Introducing the music of Jamaica to the UK and wider audiences, it brought the likes of Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Desmond Dekker, The Pioneers, Bob Marley, Prince Buster and Jimmy Cliff to a mainstream audience. Now part of the BMG family, the label celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.