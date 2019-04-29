TOTOÂ Announce Fall North American Tour Dates

It's without question, that TOTO have currently been in the middle of a major resurgence around the world over the past several years. Their Greatest Hits package titled 40 Trips Around The Sun - Legacy Recordings (a division of Sony Music) debuted at the top of the charts in eight different countries upon its release in early 2018 and kicked off what's been the longest tour for years for the band.

Their European tour last year saw them performing to packed houses every night including sold out stops at the Ziggo Dome (17,000 seats) in Amsterdam and Royal Albert Hall in London. Another round of European shows are already scheduled for this summer.

TOTO will now conclude the almost two year long 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour with twenty final shows in North America. The tour will kick off in Los Angeles on September 20th at The Wiltern. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 10AM local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning this Wednesday, May 1 at 10AM local time through Thursday, May 2 at 10PM local time.

Public on-sale for the Salt Lake City engagement is Friday, May 3rd at 10am. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with more than 200 Grammy nominations. Collectively TOTO has over a billion streams worldwide on all streaming services. Their definitive CD box set: All In via Legacy Recordings will be released worldwide on May 24th.

With over 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson's Thriller, and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. Their repertoire continues to be current via high profile usage on broadcast television. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70's bands that have endured the changing trends and styles to a career enjoy a multi-generational worldwide fan base. www.totoofficial.com





