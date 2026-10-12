TN da Entertainer Releases 'We On (Trail Ride)' Single

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Memphis recording artist TN da Entertainer is bringing his latest single, 'We On' (Trail Ride) — a high-energy Southern soul anthem built for trail rides, line dancing, festivals, cookouts, and packed dance floors.

Blending infectious Southern rhythms, soulful melodies, and undeniable swagger, TN delivers a feel-good record ready for playlists, radio rotation, and DJ sets.

Known for his signature 'Steve Urkel with swag' persona, TN brings a combination of personality and musical versatility, with influences spanning Southern soul, R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeats.

With previous releases including 'Bad Girl,' 'Fed Up,' and 'Float On,' TN continues to expand his sound and introduce audiences to his Memphis flavor.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 10 Hrs 24 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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