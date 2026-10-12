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TN da Entertainer Releases 'We On (Trail Ride)' Single

The Memphis recording artist blends Southern soul, R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeats on the track.

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TN da Entertainer Releases 'We On (Trail Ride)' Single

Memphis recording artist TN da Entertainer is bringing his latest single, 'We On' (Trail Ride) — a high-energy Southern soul anthem built for trail rides, line dancing, festivals, cookouts, and packed dance floors.

Blending infectious Southern rhythms, soulful melodies, and undeniable swagger, TN delivers a feel-good record ready for playlists, radio rotation, and DJ sets.

Known for his signature 'Steve Urkel with swag' persona, TN brings a combination of personality and musical versatility, with influences spanning Southern soul, R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeats.

With previous releases including 'Bad Girl,' 'Fed Up,' and 'Float On,' TN continues to expand his sound and introduce audiences to his Memphis flavor.

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