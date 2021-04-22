TJ3X Shares 'Silver Ray' Featuring Robbie Rosen

Spring is in full bloom and TJ3X is bringing the good vibes and sunshine. He is thrilled to share his new single "Silver Ray" featuring Robbie Rosen.

The track is premiering now, exclusively on Substream Magazine. For more information, please visit: www.tj3xmusic.com.

"'Silver Ray' is about embracing who you are and whatever makes you happy, regardless of any outside forces that are trying to drag you down," shares TJ3X mastermind TJ Courtney. "It was a good distraction to work on something so uplifting during quarantine and with such a talented singer. Robbie's vocals really made the track come to life."

TJ Courtney grew up idolizing grunge and 90's alt-rock icons, while also coming to appreciate songwriting masters like Ryan Tedder and Alex da Kid. This blend of influences is apparent in his collaborations under the songwriter/producer moniker TJ3X, an extension of Nullify Productions. Past projects as a producer, songwriter, and engineer have included performances by Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy), Robbie Rosen, Stefano Langone, Joe Cardigan, Hylynd, The End of America, LUNA AURA, Chloe Gendrow, Kingsley, and more.

Listen here: