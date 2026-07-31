MOLLIE ELIZABETH Releases New Single PUPPET SHOW

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Mollie Elizabeth has released a new single titled PUPPET SHOW, distributed through Interscope Capitol. The track marks the latest addition to the singer's catalog of original recordings.

After a string of noteworthy singles – including 'Vegas Venetian,' 'Dog Eat Dog' and 'Run Rabbit' – Mollie Elizabeth returns with 'Puppet Show,' a striking rumination on the price of perfection. The song was produced by Joshua Murty, with string composition by Kyle Gordon.

In hopes of becoming 'perfect to the bone,' Mollie imbibes a potion and undergoes a procedure that leaves her wrapped like a mummy in the darkly whimsical visualizer for 'Puppet Show,' which takes inspiration from 'The Twilight Zone' episode 'Eye of the Beholder.' The video was directed by Mollie.

Raised on an isolated mountain in Washington state's Cascade Range, Mollie spent her childhood playing in the woods and listening to her parents' favorite artists – Rosemary Clooney, Doris Day and Connie Francis (mom), and The Zombies and The Kinks (dad). With a $12 microphone, she started making songs and went viral when she shared an early demo online of what would become her breakout hit, 'Vegas Venetian.' She released Dirty Blonde, her debut EP, in June 2025 via Neon Gold Records.

Mollie's ability to create a sonic world incorporating vintage jazz, orchestral pop and modern pop production quickly won her acclaim. In a feature, Atwood Magazine said, 'An ode to Hollywood glamor overlaid with a distinctly modern haze, Mollie Elizabeth's debut EP, 'Dirty Blonde,' transcends eras with a timeless elegance and sweetness signature of her vintage-inspired sound…a carefully collaged invitation into her world...' Ones To Watch noted, 'Analogue, phone cords wrapped between your fingers, film cameras flashing…everything about Mollie Elizabeth harkens back to an era almost all of us weren't alive to experience. For that reason her music is abrasively interesting, an intrusively melodic uprising against convention, a fun form of musical larping that becomes sweetly addictive.'

The 22-year-old artist explains, 'To me, every melody is a tiny world that invites you in – an invitation to be both fierce and delicate, and to celebrate who you are, who you have been, and who you are becoming. My music isn't just for listening – it's for wandering, for imagining, and for finding a piece of yourself in a place you'd forgotten.'

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