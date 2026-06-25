Colin Blunstone to Play September Tour with The Fixx and Peter Asher

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Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame vocalist Colin Blunstone, lead singer of The Zombies and acclaimed solo artist, will embark on a 19-city US tour in September across the Northeast and Midwest alongside The Fixx and Peter Asher. The triple-bill, which kicks off September 2nd in Somerville Mass., will unite both musical waves of the “British Invasion”. Blunstone (with The Zombies) and Asher (with Peter & Gordon) followed The Beatles to top the American charts in 1964, while The Fixx burst onto the scene during the MTV-fueled English New Wave revolution of the early 1980s. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning, June 26th, and will be available via Blunstone’s website at www.colinblunstone.net.

The performer wrapped a 16-date headline tour of the UK last month. He’ll spend the Summer in the studio finishing a new solo album, planned for release in early 2027. Lauded by generations of artists from Hayley Williams of Paramore to Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, Blunstone’s voice first hit American airwaves on The Zombies’ breakthrough 1960’s hits “She’s Not There,” “Tell Her No” and “Time of the Season”, while their seminal album Odessey & Oracle remains a regular entry in “Best Albums of All Time” lists.

Blunstone’s solo career began in 1971 with One Year on Epic Records, produced by his former bandmates Rod Argent and Chris White, which spawned the UK hit single “Say You Don’t Mind”, written by future Wings member Denny Laine. Ennismore and Journey followed, as well as three critically acclaimed albums for Elton John’s label, Rocket Records, plus collaborations with other artists like The Alan Parsons Project, for which Blunstone supplied guest vocals on five albums, including the beloved 1982 single “Old and Wise”.

An impromptu reunion in 1999 with Zombies’ keyboardist and primary songwriter, Rod Argent, led to 25 years of touring and recording with a new incarnation of The Zombies, with recent highlights including their 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, 2023’s Billboard-charting album Different Game, and the prestigious Grulke Award for their live performances at Austin’s SXSW 2023. The Zombies’ second-life touring career came to an abrupt end in 2024, after Argent was sidelined for health reasons, although a new studio single is reportedly in the works. Blunstone’s catalog now boasts 12 solo albums, plus his most recent EP release, Less Is More (2024), a minimalist take on the singer’s compositions, and last year’s CD/DVD One Year Live & More, documenting the recent live recreation of his debut solo album at London’s venue Union Chapel.

Tour Dates: Colin Blunstone with The Fixx and Peter Asher

September 2 - Somerville (Boston), MA - Somerville Theatre

September 4 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 5 - Huntington (Long Island), NY - The Paramount

September 6 - Westerly, RI - United Theatre

September 8 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

September 10 - New York, NY - Adler Hall @ New York Society for Ethical Culture

September 11 - Glenside (Philadelphia), PA - Keswick Theatre

September 12 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

September 13 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

September 17 - Waukegan (Chicago), IL - Genesee Theatre

September 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

September 19 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

September 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

September 23 - Nashville (Indianapolis), IN - Brown County Music Center

September 26 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

September 27 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

September 29 - Rochester, NY - RIT Performing Arts Center

September 30 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

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